An inconvenient truth

Entrance to Pukepoto School, near Kaitaia, North Auckland. Otago Witness, 11.12.1923.

The Water Committee will report to the meeting of the City Council on Wednesday night that a letter has been received from the Otago Labour Representation Committee suggesting that public conveniences be erected in the vicinity of Ross Creek Reservoir and other resorts about the city to which people habitually go for picnics. The committee is of opinion that it would be a mistake to erect conveniences on the waterworks reserves, especially in the vicinity of the reservoirs.

As a matter of fact, it is felt that it would be in the interests of the public if the areas above the reservoirs were closed to the public. This aspect of the matter is now being looked into, and the city engineer has been instructed to ascertain whether other picnic grounds on the water reserves with conveniences could be provided at points where no contamination of the water-gathering areas would occur.

We see you Jock!

The usual features characterised the break-up of the Otago Boys’ High School, which was held in the school hall last night. The cheering of years gone by showed no falling off in volume or in frequence, and the hakas were as numerous and vigorous. There was, however, one conspicuous absentee, and that was Mr J. Reid, who was for so many years one of the most familiar figures at these functions.

Those conversant with the routine of the Boys’ High School break-up ceremonies of the past could not fail to miss that well-known and affectionate shout from the old boys;—“We see you, Jock!” In the course of the evening several speakers referred feelingly to Mr Reid’s 21 years work in the school.

Educational pictures

The educational programmes for school children which are screened once a month were the subject of adverse criticism at today’s meeting of the Southland Education Board. The chairman reported that, together with the inspector, he had been present when the last programme had been screened, and he had come to the conclusion that the whole thing as conducted at present was a farce. A travel picture was not a suitable one, and children could not be expected to gain any educational value from it. Other members also commented adversely on the class of pictures shown.

The secretary of the board stated that school teachers considered it an unnecessary interference with school work, and so it was decided to communicate, with the Education Department, expressing the view that it was very necessary there should be an improvement in the pictures shown or else the programmes should be abandoned altogether.

Girls High School break-up

The annual breaking-up ceremony of the Otago Girls’ High School took place in the Assembly Hall of the school yesterday afternoon. Visitors were first admitted to the gallery, which was not nearly adequate to the demands made upon its accommodation. His Majesty’s Theatre, it may be mentioned, was sought for the occasion, but it was not available. Punctually at 2 o’clock the girls, all dressed in white, marched in to the sound of music played by one of their number till all the ground floor was filled.

A senior girl presented the lady principal, Miss M. H. M. King, with a beautiful bouquet as a token of the girls’ love and esteem. The chief, speaker of the afternoon was Dr Marion Whyte, an ex-dux and distinguished old pupil of the school.

Dr Whyte said she found herself torn between two emotions — her great pleasure at being present to present the prizes, and the thought that this task was usually assigned to someone of maturity and proved worth. She was unhappily conscious of defects in both respects.

Cutting edge theatre

Yesterday Mr P. T. Selbit presented a striking illusion entitled "Sawing Through a Woman" at two sessions of the Plaza Theatre and the performances will be repeated today. — ODT, 16.12.1923