India expert in city

Indian writer and educationalist Dr Surendra K. Datta, visiting Dunedin as guest of the YMCA and Student Christian Union. — Otago Witness, 18.9.1923

Dr S.K. Datta, the distinguished Indian Christian leader and educationist at present on a tour of New Zealand, reached Dunedin from the north last evening.

He was welcomed at the station by a number of officials and leaders in YMCA, Student Movement and missionary circles.

Dr Datta courteously granted a reporter an interview shortly after his arrival, and in the course of a most interesting and informing talk clearly explained the great significance of the political news from India. The people of India were faced with the problem of peace or a sword. They saw Gandhi’s plan of non-violence and peaceful non-co-operation systematically carried out with no practical result.



Working for Bill

"After I left that job I worked three years for Bill Massey, on the railways." That remark, occurring in the recital of a working man’s experiences and casually overheard, is charged with rich significance. Why "for Bill Massey"? Mr Massey’s dominating influence in New Zealand could not be more strikingly illustrated than in the incessant colloquial use of his name by the industrial classes in relation to all public. This allusiveness may often have a hostile flavour; but admiration, frank or ungrudging, is seldom lacking. "Bill Massey" represents executive power, — power which, after all, is the gift of the sovereign populace.

— by ‘Wayfarer’



Dunedin’s Harold Gillies in UK

Dr H.D. Gillies demonstrated to doctors at the British Medical Association Conference at Portsmouth that almost any defect of the face can be removed. Indeed, it seems that a woman need not worry about her countenance any longer. The latest achievements made it possible for the ugliest face to be made beautiful.

Dr Gillies dealt particularly with the nose, but his treatment will apply to any part of the face. Lantern illustrations were given of women shown in different stages of treatment growing prettier and prettier; until finally their pictures would have ranked high in any collection of portraits of English beauty. The transformation is accomplished by the simple grafting of skin from the body of the person treated. Dr Gillies described how he transformed the noses of boxers after they had been battered almost flat. All this wonderful face surgery has sprung up from experiments carried out during the war.

— by ODT London correspondent



I fear Russians bearing gifts

The Japanese embassy at Washington has furnished the information that the Japanese government has declined to accept relief tendered by the Russian Soviet. The good ship Lenin was not welcome at Yokohama. The ground for this attitude exhibits the Japanese caution. The Soviet Government is under suspicion. The Japanese authorities consider it quite capable of visualising in their country’s misfortune a providential opportunity for peaceful foreign penetration and the furtherance of the glorious gospel of Communism. Their unresponsiveness to the Soviet’s unsolicited proffer of assistance is quite in keeping with the traditional "Timeo Danaos et dona ferentes".

— editorial



Methodist women’s work cut out

The Methodist Women’s Missionary Auxiliary celebrated its 21st anniversary yesterday with a thanksgiving service in Trinity Church. When their auxiliary was first formed it consisted of 17 members. Today the membership was over 100 strong, and last year they had raised the excellent sum of £195, and at present they were supporting a sister in the Solomon Islands, besides which they had contributed £50 to the support of a deacon in the Maori work. In the Solomons tens of thousands of unevangelical heathens still waited for the message of the life-giving Word. There were 100,000 inhabitants on the islands, and they were their special obligation and particular charge. At the conclusion £62 10 shillings was taken up on behalf of the work on the Solomon Islands. A banquet was held in the Sunday school in the evening.

— ODT, 19.9.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)