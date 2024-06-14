Churches endorse visitor

Scottish Romany evangelist and travelling preacher "Gipsy" Pat Smith, who toured New Zealand in 1924. — Otago Witness, 1.7.1924 To the editor: Sir, the public of Dunedin need have no misgiving as to the principles or ideals of the man who won the hearts of the Aucklanders, and is so soon to be among us — Captain "Gipsy" Pat Smith.

We have had the privilege of hearing and meeting him, and of interviewing some of the leading men who have worked with him. We bear witness to his great charm and power. He is absolutely sincere and unvulgarised by all the success he has achieved.

He has great influence with men. In Auckland, his men's meetings had an average attendance of 2000. He has the confidence of the commercial community. Lending members of it have expressed appreciation of his wise leadership and capacity. The people trust him. No building in Auckland was large enough to accommodate some of the crowds that gathered. Captain "Gipsy" Pat Smith is repeating his achievements in Wellington. The chairman of his committee assures us that on Sunday last the Town Hall was crowded and hundreds turned away. We are anxious that the people of Dunedin should realise that the missioner is no sensationalist, but that his methods are worthy of his message. — We are, etc, E.A. Rosevear, hon

treasurer, H. Knowles Kempton, hon secretary, Council of Christian Congregations

Dunedin’s Chinatown

For many years past Carroll street, which was formerly known as Walker street, has been a favourite resort of Asiatics of various nationalities, but to-day much of its former "glory" has departed, as the Chinese have scattered all over the town with their fruit-shops, laundries, and market-gardens. There is nothing of the mysticism or fatalism of the East in the drab, common-place of the boarding-houses in Carroll street, and the groups of Chinese, quietly playing cards or dominoes in the warm and somnolent atmosphere, seem quite content with their lot, and view life with the usual stoicism which is a characteristic of their nation.

Juveniles "not getting worse"

Auckland: "We are becoming hysterical about juvenile depravity," asserted Mr Poynton SM before the Commission which has been inquiring into the subject of mental defectives and sexual offenders. "Except South Australia, there are fewer crimes among our children between 15 and 20 than in any other country in the world. Our boys and girls under 16 are not getting worse." The proportion of prisoners to a given number of population in 1903 was 34. It was 30 in 1910 and 16 in 1922. Juvenile cases before the courts showed a decrease. There were 1677 in 1915 and 1391 in 1921. Most of the delinquency was due to parental neglect and much to the universal spirit of mischief in children. No record whatever should be kept of a first offence

unless of a grave nature such as would require future treatment. In all cases whipping should be permissible. "It is regrettable," added Mr Poynton, "so little is done in the schools to warn children about the evils that will assail them in later life."

Time passes for passes

The passes issued by the tramway department during the current year for returned soldiers injured in their means of locomotion expire on June 30. During the period mentioned 120 of these passes were issued, the number having gradually increased to that figure since the year 1920, when 96 passes were issued. Arrangements are now being made for the issue of fresh passes available for a further period of 12 months — the applicant in each case to produce a certificate from the defence medical officer to the effect that the nature of his disability entitles him to the privilege.

Northern extension

Permission has been granted the Northern Association Football Club by the Reserves Committee to move the pavilion on the Gardens ground to another site on the reserve and to enlarge the premises by adding to it a building which the club had purchased for the purpose. The addition is certified by the building surveyor as being sound and in good order. The committee has agreed to assist the club to get both buildings re-erected and put in usable order to the extent of £25. — ODT, 14.6.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden