'Profound shock': Tributes flow for Chch e-scooter victim

Daniel Liesy. Photo: Gofundme

A man who died after an e-scooter crash in central Christchurch on Friday night has been described as an "extraordinary person who touched many lives and hearts with his warmth".

Daniel Liesy died after his e-scooter collided with a pole at the intersection of Brougham St and Waltham Rd in Sydenham about 11pm.

In a statement on Saturday morning, police said Liesy fell off the scooter after colliding with the pole and died at the scene.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family raise enough money to return his body to Germany. As of Monday morning, the page had raised €1615 ($3337 NZD).

"With profound shock, we must inform you with heavy hearts that unexpectedly, Daniel Liesy, beloved son, wonderful brother, grandson, and valued partner, best friend, and colleague, passed away on June 14, 2024, as a result of a tragic accident in Christchurch," the GoFundMe page states.

"Daniel veered off the road on his way home on his e-scooter and suffered a severe fall.

"Despite rapid first aid measures, all attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful; the injuries were too severe. And so, his kind-hearted heart stopped, it had no more strength.

"Daniel was an extraordinary person who touched many lives and hearts with his warmth, care, and unwavering zest for life.

"The well-being of his fellow human beings was always his top priority. Even on grey days, he always tried to see the good - he never gave up.

"New Zealand was a great adventure for Daniel, full of new opportunities and possibilities. Here he met and fell in love with his caring partner Brenda, experienced many unforgettable journeys and moments, and made friendships both privately and professionally.

"Yet, his heart always beat for his homeland, for his family, and for his friends. And so, we would like to fulfil Daniel’s last wish and bring him back home. Since the costs for the transfer to Germany, the dissolution of the household in New Zealand, including all flights, applications, and the funeral, are very expensive, we ask for your support during this difficult time.

"Every donation from you, no matter the amount, helps us to cover these costs and fulfil Daniel’s last wish.

"An infinite emptiness remains, a gap that can never be closed again. But together, we can bid farewell to Daniel as he deserves.

"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your sympathy, every loving word, and your support! Our sincere thanks also go to the first responders on the scene, who tirelessly tried to save Daniel’s life.

"Our hearts are broken, the world stopped turning because YOU are missing, Daniel. How we wish we could hug you one last time, laugh together one last time. Life, as we know it, will never be the same again. And yet, we are full of gratitude for this shared time, which we will carry in our hearts for a lifetime. In our thoughts, memories, and stories, you will continue to live on."