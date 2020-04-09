Land tenures investigated

The Popotunoa-Balclutha and Invercargill coaches ready to leave Clinton. Driving the Balclutha coach (left) is Mr R B Williams with passengers, Sir John Richardson and Mr H S Fish. — Otago Witness, 13.4.20.

The appointment by the Government of a Commission to investigate the tenures and other conditions pertaining to the southern pastoral lands of the dominion is a step of distinct interest to the people of Otago. It is the outcome of requests made from this part of New Zealand for an inquiry concerning particularly the question of land tenures. It was nearly three years ago that Mr W. D. Hunt, speaking under the auspices of the Expansion League, in this city, delivered a very able and comprehensive address on the whole subject of land tenures in Otago and on the effect of the existing system upon the prosperity of this city and of the provincial district as well as upon the productivity of the land itself. The bulk of the Crown land in Otago is held under a form of lease, and it has been demonstrated, we believe beyond all reasonable doubt, that this system of tenure is not favourable to the attainment of results reflecting a high and perfectly possible standard of prosperity. Under the present system the occupants have no sufficient inducement to improve their holdings. Only a liberal form of tenure will give them an adequate assurance that their expenditure and toil upon improvements will not go unrewarded. Under the system of pastoral licence the tenant is tempted to endeavour to take the utmost from the land during the currency of his lease, and to put as little back into it as possible. It is held that the existence of conditions such as these, extended over a prolonged period, has been a potent factor in the depreciation of the pastoral lands of Otago as evidenced in the diminishing return which is obtained from them. We need not, however, enlarge upon the merits of the freehold as the tenure offering the largest measure of encouragement to the occupier to improve his lands.

Palestine situation

LONDON: Late messages from Cairo indicate that a serious situation is developing in Palestine. The troops have been recalled to the western bank of the canal. The Moslem and Jewish riots commenced on Sunday, and were continued on Monday, there being 188 casualties already. The trouble arose through the Moslems celebrating the Feast of Nebimoussa while the Jews were celebrating the Passover. The rival processions met in the streets, and this brought the ill-feeling to a head. The Moslems resent the Zionist idea that the Jews should govern Palestine.

Railway tenders

At the present time the Railway Department has in hand a programme which involves the building in New Zealand of 40 locomotives, 35 cars, 12 brake vans, and 592 wagons. Of the locomotives, 20 are being built under contract by Messrs A. and G. Price, and the balance will be turned out of the department's own workshops, likewise the cars, vans, and wagons. To further provide for the requirements and to

meet the shortage of rolling stock resulting from war conditions tenders are being invited in England for the manufacture of 25 large locomotives and 2500 wagons. It is intended to supplement this by inviting tenders in New Zealand for the building of 1000 wagons. In the event of satisfactory tenders being received the contractors will be required to give the earliest possible delivery of the wagons they contract to deliver. — ODT, 9.4.1920



