Massey makes light of proposal

Bible fuels Bill’s debate
The politics of some biblical heroes was the cause of a crossfire of interjection, chiefly from the Labour benches, during the Prime Minister’s speech last night on the Religious Instruction in Schools Bill. The Prime Minister had praised the literature and general teaching of the Bible. He quoted freely from it to show that its doctrines were applicable to the conditions of present-day life. A storm of interjections broke out.
Mr P. Fraser (Labour): "There were splendid land laws in the Bible." Mr Massey: Yet based on the freehold system." (Laughter.)
A Labour Member: "You read the Bible upside down." (Laughter.) Mr Fraser: "What about the community ownership of land in the Bible?" There was a general interchange of comment in which one member said: "Nehemiah was a great reformer."
The Hon J.A. Hanan: "What about Moses? Mr Massey: "The honourable member is thinking about his namesake, Joseph. (Loud laughter.) He was a leaseholder." (Laughter.)
Another Member: "So was Moses a leaseholder?" Mr Massey: "It is laid down in the laws of Moses that after 50 years the land reverts to the rightful owner."
Mr D.G. Sullivan (Labour): "What about the biblical instruction not to add field to field nor house to house as you are doing?" (Laughter.) Mr Massey: "Oh, no."
An Opposition Member: "What about the usurer? Is he not with us?" Mr Massey: "Read what David says of the usurer in the 15th Psalm."
The Hon D. Buddo: "It is a pity yen can’t apply it here." Mr Massey: "I agree it is a pity." (Laughter.)
Mr Fraser: "Joseph instituted the first wheat pool." (Laughter) Mr Massey: "He was the first to attempt to nationalise the land and the first leaseholder. Egypt has not recovered to this day." (Loud laughter.)
Another Labour Member: "Moses was the first strike leader." Mr Massey: "He did not lead any strike. He led his people, and led them very successfully."
A Labour Member: "There were no railways in those days." (Loud laughter.)
Then the interjections died down, and Mr Massey proceeded with his speech.. — ODT, 18.7.1924
Compiled by Peter Dowden