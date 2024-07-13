Otago women too fast

Otago ladies hockey team, who beat South Canterbury 12-1. — Otago Witness, 22.7.1924

All Blacks improve form

The weather was absolutely ideal for the two interprovincial hockey matches between Otago and South Canterbury at the Caledonian Ground on Saturday. In the ladies’ match, which commenced at half-past 1, it must be confessed that play was somewhat too one-sided to be very interesting. The Otago girls were too fast for their opponents, and, moreover, they showed a greater knowledge of the fine points of the game such as comes only by experience. Their stick work was brighter and better, and altogether they had little difficulty in controlling the position. The visitors’ weakness in goal and also in the defence of their full-backs cost them many points. Their forwards were not without dash and enterprise, but found the Otago defence too solid. The Otago forward line made an effective combination, and the wings, Miss P. Lawson and J. Hanlin, fed the centre with fine judgment. The final scores were Otago 12 goals, South Canterbury 1 goal.

Sydney: Thirty thousand spectators witnessed the second test match, All Blacks v. New South Wales, on the Show Ground. The All Blacks showed considerable improvement. Both backs and forwards handled the ball well, but there were still frequent infringements of the off-side rule. Play was fast and open throughout, and many good passing rushes were witnessed. The All Blacks held their own in the scrums, Dalley getting the ball cleanly and transferring it neatly to the backs, who moved quickly and straight. The place-kicking of both sides was weak. Nepia got in some fine kicks, but was still inclined to speculate. Munro, Richardson and Porter were prominent in the forward rushes, and Lucas, Svenson and Cooke were prominent in the back division The All Blacks dominated the first half, registering 18 points against their opponents’ nil. The second half was more even, and if anything New South Wales had the better of it. The final scores were: New Zealand 21, New South Wales 5. The Sunday Sun says: "New South Wales was completely outclassed in attack and defence, and never looked like winning. Few teams have shown such astonishing reversal of form. From the outset the All Blacks took command of the position and never lost it. New Zealand’s display was brilliant, New South Wales losing because of their lamentably weak defence, lifeless vanguard, and unenterprising back division.’’ The Sunday News says: "The All Blacks’ dazzling display showed that they are capable of really great football, but they badly need a good goal-kicker. A feature of the game was the splendid form of Cooke, who is a real champion."

Customer sought for ‘death ray’

Mr Grindell-Matthews, the inventor of the "death ray,’’ has placed his discovery before the War Office, and undertaken not to dispose of it until official tests are made. The Minister for War is to be asked in the House of Commons "whether he is aware that the inventor has failed to find a purchaser of the invention in this country, and that he is about to sell it to a foreign firm." Mr Grindell-Matthews is in France for the purpose of discussing an offer made to him by M Eugene Boyer, the French submarine inventor. It is claimed that the ray, which is invisible, will destroy life at a distance, that it can explode ammunition and stop the engines of aeroplanes while they are in the air. Mr Matthews claims that he will soon be able to develop his invention so that its zone will be extended up to 58 miles. — ODT, 14.7.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden