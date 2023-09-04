PM feted in Rarotonga

New Zealand Prime Minister William Massey in Rarotonga, Cook Islands on his way to the Imperial Conference. — Otago Witness, 30.10.1923

When two days distant from Rarotonga, Mr Massey received a wireless from the Commissioner of the Cook Islands extending an invitation from the Arikis, Wataipos and Rangatiras, and all the people of the islands, European and native.

The Tahiti arrived at the roadstead at 2pm yesterday. Mr Massey met the Commissioner and the Government officials, and was rowed ashore, where a crowd of the inhabitants greeted him. The schooners in the harbour were dressed in bunting. Te Puertu, the leading chief, gave a characteristic welcome in Maori fashion, and then Mr Massey was conducted to the Council Chamber, where the Europeans and natives assembled. The front seats were occupied by members of the Native Council. The chief Ariki, Makea Tinirau, in the native language, extended the heartiest of greeting. He said the islanders knew of the great mission Mr Massey was upon, and they said: "Go in prosperity and success. God go with you and keep you safe in the land of our great father." He asked Mr Massey to convey to the King the great loyalty and love of the people of the Cook Islands. Mr Massey, amid cheers, thanked them for their welcome. He regretted his inability to stay, and hoped that at some time later he would pay a longer visit to the Islands and Samoa, and he would convey their message to the King, He paid a tribute to the practical loyalty of the Rarotongans during the war. He said he hoped that their wish would be gratified, and that Sir Maui Pomare would visit them. Cheers followed the speech.



Eastern Japan devastated

The Japanese Legation received the first available details of an earthquake, tidal wave and fire which successively overwhelmed portions of Japan and caused damage and casualties the extent of which can only be surmised. The news received declares that no buildings remain standing in Yokohama, while nearly all the principal structures in Osaka and Tokio were destroyed. Then came a tidal wave, which engulfed the naval station near Yokohama and wrecked ships in the rivers and harbours and demolished waterfront structures. Then came fires, which started almost simultaneously over a twenty-mile area and devoured the splintered debris while the doomed populace vainly sought shelter. The entire down-town district of Tokio was swept by fire. It is reported that the flames were under control. The central telegraph and telephone offices and nearly all the branch offices were destroyed, and only radio communication is possible with the devastated region. Prince Hirohito and his household are safe.



The Japanese tragedy

While details are lacking and the information on the subject is somewhat meagre, it is clear that a terrible tragedy has overtaken the Japanese nation. By a convulsion of Nature more serious than has ever before been experienced in a country that is peculiarly subject to marked displays of seismic violence, a loss of life which may certainly be set down at some hundreds of thousands has been suffered. To the devastation caused by earthquake and tidal wave has been added the destruction due to fire, which has, it is to be feared, reduced to ashes the great cities of Yokohama and Tokio, as well as some less important towns, depriving the inhabitants of their homes and of their means of subsistence.

— editorial

— ODT, 4.9.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)