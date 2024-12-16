Samoan lawmakers meet new GG

Samoan faipule (legislators) pose with their New Zealand counterparts at Parliament House in Wellington. The faipules occupy the front row of the photograph, with Sir Francis Bell in the centre. — Otago Witness, 6.1.1925

The party of visiting Samoan chiefs was received by the Governor-General (Sir Charles Fergusson) and Lady Alice Fergusson at Government House yesterday morning.

In welcoming the Faipules his Excellency said; "I am pleased that among the first to welcome me on my arrival in this country and the first to visit me at Government House should be the leading chiefs of Samoa. I have already heard of your loyalty to his most gracious Majesty, King George, and rejoice to know that under British rule as administered by New Zealand, the Samoan people are happy and contented. It is gratifying to learn that the efforts to stamp out disease and sickness have been so successful, that education is being actively carried on, and that you are improving your lands and plantations. You have met your Maori brethren, our fellow citizens, and you will have seen with your own eyes how New Zealand has developed by the industry and energy of its people, and you will, I am sure, realise that your people too can increase the prosperity of their country by learning how best to develop its resources."

In replying, Mr Toelupe, on behalf of the chiefs of the Samoan people, expressed pleasure and gratification at the courtesy of their Excellencies in receiving the party, and the satisfaction of the Samoan people in now being under the British flag and New Zealand administration. He shortly recited the troubles and difficulties of the Samoan people in the past 63 years under several Governments. Happily all that was now past and he wished to assure his Excellency, as representative of the King, that the Samoan people were absolutely satisfied with the new Government.

Brits criticise ABs’ play

London, December 14: Some of the newspapers strongly criticise the All Blacks for off-side play obstruction, and feet up in the scrums. They declare that the offences were frequent, and the 16 free-kicks given ought to have been considerably more.

The crowd repeatedly shouted "Play the game, New Zealand." The Dispatch congratulates the referee on his firmness, and trusts that the All Blacks have learnt a lesson in view of the match against England.

The Sunday Times says: "It is a pity, with such all-round skill, that the All Blacks so markedly incurred the referee’s displeasure."

Daddy’s home

New Zealand’s daddy-long-legs are receiving a great deal of attention from entomologists at present, more, perhaps, than any other group of insects in the Dominion, except the moths and butterflies. Amongst those who have collected specimens are Messrs C.C. Fenwick and W.G. Howes in Otago. As a result of their activities, knowledge of the daddy-long-legs in recent years has been developed more rapidly in New Zealand than in any other country.

At the end of 1918, 57 species of those insects were known; no fewer than 350 species are known now and fresh additions are being made.

Undeterred by Wembley extension

At a meeting of the directors of the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition Co. yesterday afternoon the question of the postponement of the Exhibition, which has been in the air for some weeks, was finally disposed of.

After the matter had been fully discussed it was decided to carry on with the arrangements for opening as originally intended — in November of next year.

The long and winding road

With the approach of the summer holidays and the consequent large numbers of motor cars using the Portobello road, it would appear that some means should be taken to improve that road. At present it is in a bad state of disrepair and travelling by motor or bus is scarcely conducive to comfortable driving. Pot holes and ruts abound, and it is now impossible to drive over the road without experiencing severe bumps and jars. A great amount of traffic is using the road now and immediate repairs would not be out of place.

— ODT, 16.12.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)