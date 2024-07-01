Rabbit foiled by machine

250,000 rabbit skins bought from trappers in one fortnight by Dunedin furriers J.K. Mooney and Co. — Otago Witness, 22.7.1924

With the remarkable increase in the rabbit skin industry there comes the question of keeping the pelts clean and unmarked.

This is a difficult problem as the use of spring traps, the rifle or shotgun, ferrets and dogs all combine to damage and mark in some way the pelts which are put on the market. The better the skin the better the price, but up to the present it has been difficult to prevent damage being done to the skin.

Beautifying station forecourt

For the past 18 months, Mr L. Burberry, of Arthur’s Point, Queenstown, has been devoting considerable time to the perfection of an invention which for simplicity and effectiveness is said to rival anything yet seen for the capture of rabbits. This device, when placed in position, resembles somewhat a machine gun. It is divided into two separate portions, one known as the approach and the other as the container, and is made of galvanised iron. The approach fits into the burrow, and is rectangular in shape, tapering from the burrow mouth. To this the container, cylindrical in shape, is joined by means of clips. Inside the approach is an inclined plane worked on a pivot, and the rabbit entering the approach from the burrow steps on this plane which immediately falls forward, and automatically a flap of iron rises to a horizontal position and effectively blocks all means of exit. Once in the approach the rabbit is confronted with its own features in a small mirror which is placed above the entrance to the container, and a small hole at the top right-hand side of the approach throws plenty of light into the chamber. The rabbit then moves off the plane into the container, and the former immediately drops, and the way is left clear for the next rabbit. Once in the container the rabbit makes for what appears to be a hole, and escape, but this is a round piece of celluloid, and the animal is trapped. To go back to the burrow is impossible for as soon as the rabbit steps on to the inclined plane in the approach, the flap at the other end rises into position. Another feature of the device is a hole at the top of the container which allows ferrets or weasels to escape. Mr Burberry fully explained the manner of setting the traps which proved to be a simple matter.

A meeting of the Dunedin Amenities Society held yesterday afternoon considered that the best way to beautify Anzac Square was by a raised rough stone wall of blue stone or some other stone, and to have the plot raised 18 inches above the street. There should be a border of flowers right round the plot and the remainder in grass with flower plots. Mr Tannock had estimated that about 800 tons of filling would he required at a cost of £100. The edging would probably cost about £100 for a total of from £200 to £250 exclusive of planting. There would be no shrubs as those might be objected to as obscuring the view of traffic.

Rāhui reduces bird loss

An object lesson is to be found as to how pigeons and other native birds can be protected. In a large district comprising the Puketi (14,000 acres) and Omahuta (14,000 acres), forests where the discharge of firearms could be heard almost daily, all shooting has ceased, and, moreover, the goodwill and co-operation of the Natives secured. The chiefs, amongst others, Nopera Otene, immediately saw good reason for the efforts at bird protection.

— ODT, 1.7.1924 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)