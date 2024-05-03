School pupils visit warships

School children are shown an anti-aircraft gun on Royal Navy light cruiser HMS Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 13.5.1924 Welcome as rain still is in these parts, the change that took place in the weather early yesterday was most disappointing to all who desired to take advantage of the opportunity of inspecting the Dauntless and Dunedin.

Both vessels were open to inspection by organised groups of school children in the morning and the afternoon. It took some courage to venture along the storm-swept wharves yesterday, but children are not easily deterred, and most of them had come from a long distance. Altogether about 1200 children in parties of 30 were escorted over the vessels, half of these going to the Dunedin and half to the Dauntless. A large number of the children had been brought in by a special train catering for the schools from Clinton to Milton, and others from Milburn to Allanton came in on the ordinary morning slow train. Refreshments for the visiting children were provided at Burns Hall by the Education Board, which catered for about 1100 there. Today school children from Oamaru to Shag Point to the number of about 500 are coming in by special train, due to arrive at 10.43am.

10mph to 18mph on Portobello Rd

The monthly meeting of the Portobello Road Board was held on Thursday. It was decided that on the roads in this district motor speeds should not exceed 18 miles on the straight, reduced to 10 miles round bends and from Broad Bay to Portobello.

Ford caught in a new biography

"The New Henry Ford" (Sydney: Angus and Robertson; 7s 6d) by Allan L. Benson, described as "an authentic biography", with 14 illustrations. Mr Benson claims to have discovered a new Henry Ford. According to this view the Henry Ford of 1914 is gone. "The Henry Ford of 1922 does not speak as did the Ford of 1914." The new Ford is kindly and gentle. But the new Ford pays higher wages and shares profits as a matter of routine and habit. The mind of the new Ford is perhaps more than ever concerned with happiness, but it realises that happiness can come only through order; therefore the mind of Ford today is primarily concerned with order.

Half-gallon paradise slang

During the cross-examination a young boy, a witness in a case heard at the Police Court yesterday, said a man had a "blue peter" in his bag. Mr Sinclair: "And what is a blue peter?" Witness: "A bottle to carry beer in." Mr Sinclair: "How do you know that?" Witness: "I saw him drink out of it, and anyhow my father gets blue peters too." — (Laughter.)

Cheaper to ride downhill

The Tramways Committee of the City Council will recommend to the next meeting of the council that the fares to be charged on the Opoho branch be as follows: Up journey from Gardens to Opoho, 2 pence; down journey one penny, with the following concessions: Fifteen rides for 2 shillings 6d between Frederick street and Opoho, 12 rides for 2s 9d between Cargill’s Monument

and Opoho. These fares have been fixed as low as possible after giving due consideration to the capital cost of the extension and the hilly nature of the route. They also provide for obtaining the maximum revenue from casuals travelling, while at the same time giving most liberal concessions to residents. — ODT, 3.5.1924