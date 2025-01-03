Scottish games in South Otago

Annual sports at Port Molyneux, a now non-existent settlement just north of Kaka Point. 1: woodchopping event; 2: sawing and chopping competitors; 3: E. Waters (junior Highland fling); 4: Joy Mitchell (Irish jig, sailor's hornpipe), 5: J. Tosswill (sword dance), 6: Highland reel competition in progress. — Otago Witness, 20.1.1925 The weather was anything but promising in the morning for the fifty-seventh annual gathering of the Port Molyneux Caledonian Society. Rain fell in the morning, but for the remainder of the day the sun shone brightly. The rain proved to be only local, and a steady flow of motor cars, buses and other conveyances kept pouring in. An idea of the crowd present was given by the fact that all previous gate takings were exceeded, the sum of 204 11s 4d being taken. Very pleasing items during the afternoon were those contributed by the Scottish champion, Miss Ross, who gave exhibitions of the Highland fling, sword dance and seann truibhais. The success of the gathering was due largely to the efforts of tho secretary (Mr A. M. Wylie), who has held the position for 20 years, and those associated with him.

Queenstown fills up

As is customary over the Christmas and New Year holidays Queenstown is full of visitors. Every available corner has been occupied, while numbers of people who are fond of tent life have pitched camps along the One-Mile and Two-Mile in the shelter of the beech groves. Never before, indeed, have so many spent the holidays in this part of the world under canvas. Undoubtedly Queenstown and Wakatipu in general is increasing in popularity as a health and holiday resort each year, which only serves to make its limitations in the way of accommodation all the more pronounced.

Honour well deserved

It is no surprise that a knighthood has been conferred upon Dr (now Sir) Truby King. It may even be thought that the honour is a trifle belated. We have written so many justly complimentary things about the scientific philanthropist who, among other activities, founded the Plunket Society for the care of women and children, that their reiteration is unnecessary. It may be suggested that Sir Truby King's repute could hardly increase. editorial. - ODT, 3.1.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden