Snow-bound sheep in peril

A highly-hyphenated MP
Our legislators in New Zealand have not aspired to the luxury of hyphenated names. Or, at least, hardly ever. Parliament has been honoured with the presence of only three possessors of double surnames. One of them was sent there by a Dunedin constituency. He sat in three Parliaments representing as many different electorates. As plain James Benn Bradshaw he occupied a seat from 1866 to 1875. Then, after an interval of nine years, he re-entered Parliament as member for Dunedin Central with the name of James Benn Bradshaigh-Bradshaw. He did not live long to enjoy the possession either of his new seat in Parliament or of his expanded name. His services in connection with the liberalisation of the factory laws are gratefully acknowledged by a memorial statue in the Northern Cemetery.
About $9500 in today’s money
Oamaru has reason to be proud of its thriftiness inasmuch as it has a larger average amount to its credit per depositor in the Post Office Savings Bank than any other place in New Zealand. The average amount is £79 16s 1d. — ODT, 25.7.1923