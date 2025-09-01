SUBSCRIBER
100 years ago
Any port in ‘Storm’
Two mishaps occurred near the Wanganui Harbour entrance last week-end.
Progress at lake outlet site
Queenstown, October 14: Excellent progress with the construction of the Kawarau Gold Mining Co’s dam at the outlet of Lake Wakatipu is being maintained.
Cricket tour squad named
Christchurch, October 13: The following have been selected as the New Zealand cricket team to visit Australia this season:
Laundry shed in hot water
Rotorua: A new geyser which developed destructive tendencies the other day and destroyed Mr K. Simpson’s washhouse near the Utahina Bridge, had a brief but spectacular career.
Lost leopard found drowned
Auckland, October 11: The alarms and excursions regarding the female leopard which escaped from the Zoo on September 16 were ended today when the beast was found drowned in Lady Bay, near St Heliers.
Stanley, 6, found alive
Oamaru, October 8: The community rejoiced yesterday
Exhibit delivered by air
One of the Defence Department’s exhibits for the Exhibition arrived in Dunedin on Tuesday at noon in the form of an aeroplane piloted by Captain Findlay.
Coleridge search continues
Christchurch, October 6: The search for the bodies of the three men killed in the Lake Coleridge tunnel disaster is being kept up unceasingly, and the new drive is expected to be completed tonight.
Waitati road consumes budget
The free grants to district councils, as stated in the Estimates, are:
Two of five tunnellers survive
Christchurch, October 4: After nearly 40 hours’ feverish work the two men, Hugh Daly and Gordon Archer, who were entombed in the fall of earth in No 2 tunnel at Lake Coleridge on Friday, were...
Five tunnellers trapped
Christchurch, October 2: Five men were entombed by a fall of earth at the outlet end of a tunnel in the course of excavation work at Lake Coleridge at 6.45am to-day.
Leader of upper house retires
Wellington, October 1: The Attorney-general (Sir Francis Bell) officially took farewell of his colleagues in the Legislative Council
Carnival at Logan Park
The spirit of carnival was abroad last evening for the curtain-raiser of the Exhibition
Butter flies off the shelves
London: On the August bank holiday 45,000 people visited the New Zealand pavilion at Wembley, and 15,000 attended the cinema show.
Cancer needs more power — prof
Auckland, September 28: Sir Ernest Rutherford, when interviewed, said he was here only to see his people, particularly his mother.
Spring at the gardens
Taking the Botanical Gardens as the barometer of the seasons, one can say with confidence that spring has really come.
Board thwarts council plot
At yesterday’s meeting of the Otago Harbour Board the Chairman (Mr L. Loudon), with the aid of a plan, explained the position regarding a triangular piece of land at the intersection of Harrow and Hanover streets, leased by the executors of the late George Morgan.
Italian-Prussian union
Rome, September 23: Princess Mafalda was to-day married to Prince Philip of Hesse in the presence of the Royal Family in medieval and almost pastoral settings.
Realistic diorama at expo
Work on the majority of the provincial courts at the Exhibition seems to be progressing steadily.