100 years ago

    Laundry shed in hot water

    Rotorua: A new geyser which developed destructive tendencies the other day and destroyed Mr K. Simpson’s washhouse near the Utahina Bridge, had a brief but spectacular career.

    Lost leopard found drowned

    Auckland, October 11: The alarms and excursions regarding the female leopard which escaped from the Zoo on September 16 were ended today when the beast was found drowned in Lady Bay, near St Heliers.

    Coleridge search continues

    Christchurch, October 6: The search for the bodies of the three men killed in the Lake Coleridge tunnel disaster is being kept up unceasingly, and the new drive is expected to be completed tonight.

    Five tunnellers trapped

    Christchurch, October 2: Five men were entombed by a fall of earth at the outlet end of a tunnel in the course of excavation work at Lake Coleridge at 6.45am to-day.

    Board thwarts council plot

    At yesterday’s meeting of the Otago Harbour Board the Chairman (Mr L. Loudon), with the aid of a plan, explained the position regarding a triangular piece of land at the intersection of Harrow and Hanover streets, leased by the executors of the late George Morgan.

    Italian-Prussian union

    Rome, September 23: Princess Mafalda was to-day married to Prince Philip of Hesse in the presence of the Royal Family in medieval and almost pastoral settings.
