Standing up to the All Blacks

The All Blacks take a lineout against Cambridge. — Otago Witness, 6.1.1925 The stern fight which Cambridge gave the All Blacks is featured in most of the newspapers. The Daily Chronicle says that the eight hefty, young undergraduate forwards stood up to the All Blacks in the manner of an international pack. Reuter’s correspondent, commenting on the match, says that Cambridge gave the New Zealanders a hard time from the start. Both sets of backs indulged in frequent passing movements, and the Cambridge line was in jeopardy on several occasions, but the home defence withstood the onslaught well. The All Blacks were up against keen tackling, and were seldom able to run far, but allowance should be made on account of the slippery turf in the latter part of the second spell. The visitors’ defence was severely tested, the Cambridge forwards doing great work despite the slippery ball. The All Blacks beat Cambridge University by 5 points to nil.

Standard drink consumed

The Standard Brewery, Caversham, also known as Briggs’s, has become merged into the New Zealand Breweries as from the first of this month. Cowie’s Brewery, which was established at Caversham in the sixties, is the only brewery in Dunedin left outside the big combination.

Apparel oft proclaims the man

A combined appeal to men will be launched during the coming week by a number of drapery and footwear firms. A good appearance is a valuable asset, and is generally recognised to be a great help in business. The object of the scheme is to bring about an improvement in appearance of men in the matter of dress.

Attractive to a degree

The Italian Art Gallery, which was opened in Stuart street last month, continues to draw a large number of visitors. The collection of exhibits, which include statuary, busts, ornaments etc, are exquisite works of art, and attractive to a degree. To lovers of art the exhibition will undoubtedly appeal, and it is well worth inspection.

Hazard to navigation

An official of the Otago Yacht and Motor Boat Club has been notified that a boat is submerged off Hanlon’s jetty in Broad Bay. It is understood that the boat was sunk nearly two years ago, and is considered dangerous to yachtsmen and boat owners generally. If the submerged boat is not removed by to-morrow its location will be marked with a red flag.

Tamariki rescue dad

Blenheim, November 13: Two little Maori boys, aged about 10 and 12 years, rescued their father from almost certain death at the horns of a mad bull. Mr Jack McDonald (Wairau), was leading the bull down the Pukaka Valley when it suddenly jerked itself free, and on Mr McDonald attempting to secure it it lowered its head and charged. The bull’s horns pierced Mr McDonald’s side deeply, and it tossed him in the air, flinging him unconscious to the ground. His two little sons heroically rushed to the rescue armed only with sticks with which they belaboured the bull, which they managed to drive off. They secured it by means of a nose ring before summoning assistance. Mr McDonald suffered from a wound in the side caused by the bull’s horns and

from a broken rib, together with other injuries and abrasions. The settlers throughout the district are proud of the heroic action of the two boys. — ODT, 14.11.1924

Compiled by Peter Dowden