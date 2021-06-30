Teviot hydro to follow Waipori

A vew of the Teviot Stream back among the hills.The picture shows when flow is reduced by having 70 heads of water taken for a sluicing claim. — Otago Witness, 19.7.1921.

The Otago Expansion League is pushing on steadily with its long fight to secure a supply of electric energy for Otago, and the protracted negotiations which have been in progress between the league, the City Council and the Public Works Department are now nearing the end.

Since the visit of the Hon. J.G. Coates (Minister of Public Works) in February last, when the decision was made that the first source of supply should be Waipori, the City Electric Power Department has been engaged in preparing plans for submission to the Public Works Department. These have been completed, and Mr J.B. Shacklock (chairman of the Electric Power and Light Committee) and Mr M.C. Henderson (city electrical engineer) are at present in Wellington negotiating with the hydroelectric branch of the Public Works Department. The exploitation of the resources of Waipori to the fullest limit and the erection of the power station at Teviot will supply the needs of Otago and South Canterbury for some years to come. When this power is fully taken up, Lake Hawea can be utilised to more than double the united capacity of Waipori and Teviot.

Settler’s successful rabbit control

A well-known settler of Central Otago, who has devoted years to the question of the rabbit pest was interviewed yesterday in regard to the present situation. He has spent almost a lifetime fighting the nuisance. His present property was at one time badly infested, but he completely eliminated the rabbit by isolating his land and then dealing with the pest on approved lines. He does not favour trapping; to eradicate the rabbits, poisoning and sterner methods have to be adopted, and he carefully conserved the natural enemy — ferrets, weasels, etc. One of the bad features of trapping, he said, was that these were caught and destroyed. The settler was emphatic in his declaration that the department was proceeding on the right lines. It was only lack of courage on the part of the authorities that prevented the matter being taken in hand long ago. He eulogised Mr Nosworthy (Minister of Agriculture) for the stand he took leading to the present enactment. There was no doubt whatever that there had been systematic farming of the rabbit for years. The hue and cry against the Act was not the outcome of the present time of stress; there would have been the same hue and cry long ago, if prosecutions had taken place. Prosecutions, however, were previously rare. The Department had now put its foot down, and the rabbit had to go.

Earthquake felt far and wide

Wellington: At 1.30 this morning Wellington people were awakened by a prolonged and fairly severe earth tremor. There was no violent jerk in the tremor which after the preliminary shocks reached its maximum intensity leaving the chandeliers and hanging electric lights still swinging. The clocks in most houses were stopped by the shock. No damage was done here even in wooden houses that trembled violently. Crockery and ornaments were not displaced from their shelves. The earthquake was felt over a wide area, as far away as Hokitika, Oamaru, Gisborne and Auckland. Wanganui in particular was badly shaken; several chimneys were toppled and a water main was damaged.

- ODT, 30.6.1921.