The toll of the surf

A peep at Tomahawk, near Dunedin, a favourite summer holiday camping place. Otago Witness, 19.2.1924

The drowning fatality which occurred at the Ocean Beach at the beginning of the week is one of those untoward happenings, which, as experience has shown, are particularly prone to occur during the holiday season. Surf-bathing is one of the most healthful and invigorating of pastimes. The greater is the pity, therefore, that its practice on the sea-beaches nearest to Dunedin has been associated with an unfortunate record of loss of life. It is unfortunate, too, that there should be such frequent occasion for reminding the public that the Ocean Beach, considered as a whole, has a bad reputation as a bathing resort, and for warning the public that on account of the heavy backwash, deep channels near the shore, strong currents and a continual variation of the conditions it is really to be listed as unsafe for surf bathing in most parts. The spots that are relatively safe for bathers are well defined and should be fairly well known, and if no other portion of the beach were used local tragedies of the surf would be fewer. There is a portion of the Tomahawk Beach which is notoriously treacherous, but, taken as a whole, this beach offers much more satisfactory facilities for surf-bathing than does the Ocean Beach. The danger zone in the case of the latter is a very extensive one, and it is desirable that it should be demarcated as clearly as possible. Lovers of surf-bathing would be well advised, so far as the Ocean Beach is concerned, to be content, unless in exceptional circumstances, with the facilities offering at St. Clair, where the pastime can be kept to a desirable extent under supervision.

Early this morning a serious outbreak of fire occurred in the Southland Daily News Office, the total damage being estimated at £8000. The fire originated in the linotype and jobbing room, and, as a result of the damage caused to the plant, the publication of the paper was suspended. It is understood, however, that arrangements have been made to carry on until the machines have been repaired. Fortunately this department was separated from the rest of the building by fireproof doors, preventing the flames from extending to the adjoining room in which the rotary machine was housed. The fire was supposed to have been caused by a defective fuse. When the temperature reached a certain point, the patent fireproof door slammed and sounded the street alarm at about 7 a.m. On the arrival of the brigade, the fire was chiefly confined to one corner of the linotype room, but the flames had a good hold and were rapidly extending to other parts of the room. The brigade had the fire under control within a short space of time. The plant is insured with the South British Insurance Co. — ODT, 3.1.1924