University hall opened

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Decaying dental school
Once again the Dental School is ingloriously in the forefront in local academic discussion. Provision for the future was not a guiding principle in the establishment of this institution, hence present lamentations. It is housed in a building which surely proclaims itself unmistakably the Cinderella of the university plot; small, detached, and out of keeping with the rest of the college architecture. Its external appearance might be tolerated were the building internally adequate for the purposes for which it is used. But internally its shortcomings are such that they are mercifully hidden. The case for the removal at the earliest possible moment of the disabilities under which the Dental School is labouring should be irresistible. — editorial
Vice-regal visit to Columba
Shortly after 10 o’clock yesterday morning Viscount and Viscountess Jellicoe paid a visit to Columba College. Rows of bright, excited, happy girls lined the route for the distinguished visitors. A bouquet of autumn flowers was presented to Viscountess Jellicoe by Miss Belle Faulks. Lord Jellicoe: "Girls, I am so pleased to see you in such pleasant surroundings and to have met Miss Ross and her staff on such a beautiful day. The weather has always been like this whenever I have been in Dunedin. I wish all you girls all future happiness and prosperity in this beautiful dominion, and in this most beautiful part of it. Miss Ross, may I ask you that the girls have a holiday, and perhaps the staff will appreciate this as much as the girls." Hearty cheers were then given for Viscount and Viscountess Jellicoe. — ODT, 19.4.1923
Compiled by Peter Dowden