University hall opened

The Maheno and Marama Memorial Hall gymnasium (now a music facility simply called Marama Hall), at the University of Otago, is opened by Governor-General Viscount Jellicoe, pictured left on steps with chancellor Rev Dr A. Cameron. — Otago Witness, 24.4.1923

Decaying dental school

The Maheno and Marama Hall at the University was officially opened by the Governor-General, Viscount Jellicoe, yesterday morning in the presence of a large gathering which included the members of the university council and the professorial board. The hall, which is situated next to the Allen Hall, was erected out of the surplus of about £8000 which remained over after the sale of the material from the hospital ships Maheno and Marama. It was decided by those who had control of the fund to devote it to the erection of a hall for the purposes of the Officers’ Training Corps (medical branch), including a gymnasium. The foundation stone was laid on October 1, 1919, by the Earl of Liverpool. Subsequently the Training Corps was disbanded, and the money was then devoted to the other branch of the original purpose — a gymnasium for the students. Messrs Anscombe and Associates prepared the plans, and the contractors were Messrs Wood and McCormack. The building is in a style conforming to the other University edifices, and is of stone. The hall itself measures about 36ft x 52ft, with a height inside of 26ft. It is a model gymnasium, well lit and adequately ventilated, with a running track round the gallery, and provision for a boxing ring on the floor.

Once again the Dental School is ingloriously in the forefront in local academic discussion. Provision for the future was not a guiding principle in the establishment of this institution, hence present lamentations. It is housed in a building which surely proclaims itself unmistakably the Cinderella of the university plot; small, detached, and out of keeping with the rest of the college architecture. Its external appearance might be tolerated were the building internally adequate for the purposes for which it is used. But internally its shortcomings are such that they are mercifully hidden. The case for the removal at the earliest possible moment of the disabilities under which the Dental School is labouring should be irresistible. — editorial

Vice-regal visit to Columba

Shortly after 10 o’clock yesterday morning Viscount and Viscountess Jellicoe paid a visit to Columba College. Rows of bright, excited, happy girls lined the route for the distinguished visitors. A bouquet of autumn flowers was presented to Viscountess Jellicoe by Miss Belle Faulks. Lord Jellicoe: "Girls, I am so pleased to see you in such pleasant surroundings and to have met Miss Ross and her staff on such a beautiful day. The weather has always been like this whenever I have been in Dunedin. I wish all you girls all future happiness and prosperity in this beautiful dominion, and in this most beautiful part of it. Miss Ross, may I ask you that the girls have a holiday, and perhaps the staff will appreciate this as much as the girls." Hearty cheers were then given for Viscount and Viscountess Jellicoe. — ODT, 19.4.1923

Compiled by Peter Dowden