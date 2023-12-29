Val-deri, val-dera

Mr Alex Graham (left) and Mr Peter Graham, the well known alpine guides. Otago Witness, 18.12.1923.

The members of the Otago Tramping Club have taken full advantage of the holidays so far, and had some fine outings together.

On Saturday afternoon two parties totalling 12 ladies and gentlemen tramped over Flagstaff to Whare Flat, where they were hospitably received by Mr and Miss M’Quilkan. On the way they were pleased to note that good progress had been made with the track which Mr Rudd is cutting through the scrub on the slopes of Flagstaff.

On Sunday a party of about 16 walked to Green Island Beach and then continued all along the beach to Brighton, where boating and surf bathing were enjoyed. The return journey was made per motor car. On Monday a small party look the train to Mount Allan, and ascended the Silver Peak. The day was boisterous, but the view was on the whole very good. The return journey was made via Ferguson’s Creek track to the Leith Saddle.

On Wednesday, (Boxing Day) a party of 18 motored across the Taieri Plain to Maungatua township, and from there ascended the mountain, which is the highest point in the vicinity of Dunedin (2944ft). The lagoons and the wonderful mosses and other plants were found of great interest. There were still traces of a snowfall on the previous night and, as the wind blew cold and squally, the party sheltered under the weather-beaten rock which is such a conspicuous landmark. Lunch was here partaken of, and then a gradual descent made towards the north-east. The wind now abated, and as the sun came out nicely the trampers were able to enjoy the glorious view over the Strath Taieri to the left, the Silver Peaks, Swampy, Flagstaff, and the Peninsula in front, and the Taieri Plain to the right. The lovely Woodside Creek was crossed at an elevation of about 1700ft and then a descent made through the bush to Woodsid’ Glen, where the motor cars were in waiting and took the party home.

The workshops smoke nuisance

Sir, —I have lately painted a house. It is now spotted like a leopard as a result of the smoke from the Hillside Workshops. This is an old complaint of mine, and I have suggested that a brick chimney should be erected to carry the smoke higher into the air. In reply, the authorities stated that the ground would not permit of such a chimney being erected. I pointed out in reply that the gasworks had two very large chimneys in the vicinity, and that also had the rope works, the pottery works, and the brickworks. I believe the Government purchased 50 acres of land in Mosgiel a considerable time ago. I shall be delighted to know that both the Hillside Workshops and the cleaning sheds are removed to that district.

—I am, etc., J. Downie.

— ODT, 29.12.1923