Varsity gains Payne

The University A rugby team. — Otago Witness, 26.6.1923

CHRISTCHURCH, September 15: The Merivale v Otago University match for the Payne trophy, which was played at Lancaster Park this afternoon, resulted in a runaway victory for the southerners by 27 points to 3. About 6000 spectators were present.

The ground was very soft and greasy. In the first spell Merivale’s heavy forwards dominated the play, but the University backs got going in the second spell and piled up a decent score. Despite the adverse weather conditions, it was a good exhibition

of Rugby and quite an attractive game.



A local invention

An illuminated number plate and tail light combined was brought under my notice this week, and the inventor, a resident of Dunedin, favoured me with a demonstration. It is compact and neat and shows the regulation white numbers on a black background by day and illuminates the numbers and tail light by night. A red warning "stop" is placed just above the number plate, and this shows in red letters by night. The attachment is made in two styles — one in copper nickelled and the other in sheet metal enamelled black or other colour desired. It is quite suitable for the purpose intended.

— by ‘Accelerator’



Court not short of offenders

Senior Sergeant Mathieson said that the offence of casting offensive matter in streets and public places was becoming too common. Five men were to appear before the court within the next few days charged with this offence.



Creation may take recreation

On the one hand, we are in strong opposition to the secularisation of Sunday, especially as regards the unnecessary employment of labour; and we sympathise warmly with those people — perhaps still the majority of the community — who cherish the restful and hallowed associations of what has been most felicitously known throughout the Christian centuries as the Lord’s Day. The time-honoured traditions of sacred observance should be respected — certainly should never be wantonly flouted — by those who, in differing degrees, have ceased to regard themselves as bound by the ancient obligations. On the other hand, we are unable to range ourselves with those who virtually make little distinction between the spirit of the Christian Day of Rest and Resurrection and the spirit of the Hebrew Sabbath. It was the Master Himself who reminded the precise ceremonialista of His time on earth that the Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath.

— editorial



New nationwide travel service

Seeing that an effective and efficient tourist service would prove of great benefit , the White Star Tourist Service has commenced its activities in the dominion with a view to catering properly for the needs of tourists in respect to motor, steamer and hotel services. Mr M.B. MacDonald (secretary and organiser), who has been touring Central Otago, arrived in Dunedin last night. In a chat with a Daily Times reporter, Mr MacDonald said that the White Star Service commenced its organisation about 18 months ago. Its objects were to develop the tourist traffic in New Zealand, increase the primary and secondary industries, and bring accommodation, steamer and motor services up to date. The service has effectively linked up resorts of the South Island, and will shortly commence in the North Island.

— ODT, 17.9.1923 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)