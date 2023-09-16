Varsity gains Payne

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The ground was very soft and greasy. In the first spell Merivale’s heavy forwards dominated the play, but the University backs got going in the second spell and piled up a decent score. Despite the adverse weather conditions, it was a good exhibition
of Rugby and quite an attractive game.
A local invention
— by ‘Accelerator’
Court not short of offenders
Senior Sergeant Mathieson said that the offence of casting offensive matter in streets and public places was becoming too common. Five men were to appear before the court within the next few days charged with this offence.
Creation may take recreation
On the one hand, we are in strong opposition to the secularisation of Sunday, especially as regards the unnecessary employment of labour; and we sympathise warmly with those people — perhaps still the majority of the community — who cherish the restful and hallowed associations of what has been most felicitously known throughout the Christian centuries as the Lord’s Day. The time-honoured traditions of sacred observance should be respected — certainly should never be wantonly flouted — by those who, in differing degrees, have ceased to regard themselves as bound by the ancient obligations. On the other hand, we are unable to range ourselves with those who virtually make little distinction between the spirit of the Christian Day of Rest and Resurrection and the spirit of the Hebrew Sabbath. It was the Master Himself who reminded the precise ceremonialista of His time on earth that the Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath.
— editorial
New nationwide travel service
Seeing that an effective and efficient tourist service would prove of great benefit , the White Star Tourist Service has commenced its activities in the dominion with a view to catering properly for the needs of tourists in respect to motor, steamer and hotel services. Mr M.B. MacDonald (secretary and organiser), who has been touring Central Otago, arrived in Dunedin last night. In a chat with a Daily Times reporter, Mr MacDonald said that the White Star Service commenced its organisation about 18 months ago. Its objects were to develop the tourist traffic in New Zealand, increase the primary and secondary industries, and bring accommodation, steamer and motor services up to date. The service has effectively linked up resorts of the South Island, and will shortly commence in the North Island.
