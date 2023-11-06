Violence and lawlessness

Wild scenes of riot and looting occured in Melbourne during a strike by the police force. The crowd are here seen rushing away before a baton charge by a handful of loyal police and volunteers. — Otago Witness, 20.11.1923

The damage occasioned by smashing and looting during the riots in Melbourne is estimated at £1,000,000.

No authentic figures are available regarding the number injured, but considerably over 100 were treated in the Melbourne Hospital. Several deaths are reported. Between 30 and 40 men have been arrested. Practically every window in the block bounded by Little Collins, Swanston, Bourke, and Elizabeth streets was broken, and the contents looted. At the request of the authorities the picture show proprietors issued invitations on films to returned soldiers to help to restore order. On Saturday night over 500 enrolled as special constables. They have been equipped with batons. At one stage of the looting a man pushed in front of the looters and shouted: "Think what you are doing, boys!" He was smashed on the head from behind with a bottle, and kicked till he was insensible.



Damp squib marks Gunpowder Plot

There is probably no anniversary throughout the year that has a greater fascination for the small boy than that of the Gunpowder Plot, not simply because of the incidents connected with that fateful day over 300 years ago, when Guy Fawkes and his murderous band sought to blow up the House of Parliament, but because of the really capital excuse for the letting off of fireworks and of soliciting from benevolent passers-by the necessary funds to obtain crackers and bombs. The fifth of November however, is not the day it used to be. Children can no longer gain the sympathy of the grown-ups in their celebrations, and for this reason things are apt to fall flat. Yesterday a few wandering bands of masked children, were seen about the town, but they seemed to gain little encouragement, and the customary explosions of fireworks and the flares of rockets were not noticeable.



Miss Downes farewelled

Miss M. Downes, who has occupied the position of chief stewardess of the Lake Wakatipu steamer service for the past two and a-half years, was tendered a farewell by the staff on Saturday evening on the occasion of her resignation in view of her approaching marriage. The gathering took place in the saloon of the Mountaineer, all branches of the service being represented. The opportunity was taken of making a gift to Miss Downes of a silver tea service and some Royal Doulton cups and saucers, subscribed to by the whole staff. In making the presentation, Captain Leonard Robertson, officer-in-charge, referred to Miss Downes's many sterling qualities. The position she had been filling, he said, was one requiring considerable judgment and the exercise of much tact, and it spoke volumes for her that she had succeeded in satisfying the travelling public, doing justice to her employers, and producing harmony in her department of the service. General regret at her departure was voiced by all the speakers, and hearty good wishes were expressed for her future happiness and prosperity. Mr F. F. Malaghan replied on behalf of Miss Downes. Miss Hickey, chief of the South Island N.Z. Railways provedoring staff said in a subsequent conversation she spoke in terms of the highest praise regarding the rapid progress made in the department by Miss Downes, whom she characterised as a woman of outstanding ability. Miss Downes, who is an Oamaru girl, left for Dunedin yesterday.

— ODT, 6.11.1923