Mr A. Perry’s garden, Elgin Rd, Mornington, awarded first prize as the best kept quarter-acre garden. — Otago Witness, 1.1.1924

Any colour you like

Why do people garden? A simple question, perhaps, on the face of it, and one to which a dozen answers spring to mind. They garden because they want to make their bit of earth beautiful with flowers, you say; or because they seek an excuse for useful occupation out in the spring sunshine; or because they enjoy the fresh beans and peas and beets which are the fruits of their labours. Excellent reasons, all, and true so far as they go. But are they sufficient to explain the unbounded enthusiasm and the deep, quiet joy in this work which grow outward from the heart of the true gardener? These emotions are characteristic of tens of thousands the world over: men and women, rich and poor. Someone has said "that the deep appeal of gardening lies in the feeling that, we are ‘in at the creation’ of something". The seed in its printed envelope is powerless, dormant, dependent upon the hand of man to gain its chance for the great adventure of life. Tiny and shrivelled and hard, as unsuggestive of green leaf and bright flower as is a pebble by the roadside, it makes us feel that the miracle of its transformation is almost as much a part of our own handiwork as of the processes of nature. We place it in the soil knowing that its subsequent development is chiefly independent of us, but that we can materially help or hinder it; that though the power to germinate and grow is inherent in the seed and the soil surrounding it, its awakening and expansion are direct results of our bringing the various life elements into conjunction. So we are really "in at the creation" of our garden.

Two well-dressed men, Reginald Kellen (22) and Archibald Howard (23), appeared before Mr H.W. Bundle SM at the City Police Court yesterday charged with unlawfully converting to their own use a motor car, valued at £186 10s, the property of Reginald George Page. Both accused pleaded guilty. Sub-inspector Eccles stated that Mr Page left his car outside His Majesty’s theatre at 9.30 on New Year’s Eve, and when he returned at 10pm it had disappeared. While on duty on Princes Street a constable had his attention drawn to the missing car, and he boarded it and cut off the switch. As it came to a standstill, accused jumped out and made off in the direction of Bond Street. Detective Beer pursued them and succeeded in capturing them. The damage to the car was about £5. In connection with the accused Howard, there were suspicious circumstances. He was an Australian, and had had considerable experience with Ford cars. — ODT, 5.1.1924

