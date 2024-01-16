Being left off the guest list may be a blessing in disguise

The happy couple, Jim Sullivan not included. PHOTO: FELICITY JEAN PHOTOGRAPHY

It was the social event of the century, but I wasn’t there.

After all, Hawke’s Bay is long way away.

Not only that, there was an outside chance I would get picked to play bowls on the Patearoa green about that time.

But the main reason I missed the wedding was that I wasn’t invited! So much for kindness, eh?

Chances are you weren’t invited either, but it has saved us having to buy a present.

It’s not the money, of course. It’s what do you buy a woman who has everything? Perhaps a dart board with an image of a smirking Winston Peters but that, strangely enough, wasn’t on Jacinda’s wedding gift registry. Too unkind, perhaps?

A wedding gift registry involves the bride and groom making a list of what they want. You go to the store with the registry, purchase an item from the list and the store will note it so the couple won’t get more fondue sets than they actually need.

The gift registry was held by Trade Aid shops and the Dunedin branch happily showed it to me. Given the nature of that emporium it was modest: Jacinda had suggested "something to nibble on".

Luckily, the shop stocked chocolate. Not just ordinary chocolate but "organic 55% dark passionfruit chocolate infused with freeze dried passionfruit. Vegan certified by the New Zealand Vegetarian Society and gluten, soy, and palm oil free".

Passionfruit simply shrieked of a honeymoon and I knew Jacinda had plugged a vegan cookbook on some television show. I was assured no animals were harmed in the making of this chocolate so my gift-giving problem was solved.

A carton of the stuff would have set me back only $60, a fraction of the cost of a pounamu pendant symbolising eternal love which was next on the couple’s list. But then – Shock! Horror! This chocolate was made in Christchurch! If I buy chocolate, it must be Dunedin-made, a vow I made when Cadbury’s slunk away.

At the same time a brief note arrived from Jacinda.

"Kia ora, Jim. Sorry, no wedding invite, I’m afraid. Unkind, I know, but if I’d invited all my favourite people (including yourself) we would have had to hire the Melbourne Cricket Ground. While 100,000 guests seems excessive, I’d still have to turn down some of my closest friends, like poor old Chippy. I hope you understand. Clarke is sending you some fish – red cod, of course, not that blue cod rubbish. Be kind. Ngā mihi. J."

I realised then that offering the Patearoa church (maximum occupancy: 56) as a venue was not on the board, but it would have worked if the guest list had been truly intimate.

The paparazzi and media ghouls have no idea where Patearoa is and the last woman’s magazine to visit was the Woman’s Weekly who did two pages on "Maniototo Farmers’ Wives’ Favourite Smoko Recipes" in 1956.

Details of what Jacinda wore will no doubt be leaked by the charity op shop that supplied her outfit and the honeymoon plans are rumoured to be helping out at a food bank in a marginal seat.

I was miffed to miss the nuptials but when Clarke asked for help with his speech I rallied around. It was the least I could do – a quantity I specialise in.

"Yeah, well, I finally hooked a big one! I won’t tell you what fly I used. Well, today we’ve formed a coalition which we hope will last longer that the one stitched up in the Beehive. At least we’ve made promises we will keep whereas, as my dear and newly minted wife tells me, political promises are merely hints about what might or might not happen. Jacinda is 43 and some would say she has married rather late in life. But saving the world and being the second-most powerful woman on the planet is pretty time-consuming, so only now can this moving ceremony be fitted in.

"Thank you, Jacinda, for including me in the special moment, and thank you all for coming, especially young Neve, who told me she wouldn’t have missed her parents’ wedding for anything. How lucky she is to be of a generation that can do that."

I then banged in a few appropriate sentences in te reo and included a honeymoon joke of very poor taste which I doubt he will use. I sent the best man one of the old gags, "I’d like to congratulate Clarke on a truly fine speech. I always knew it would be hard to follow and I was right, I could hardly follow a word of it."

I wish them well and have sent a card. A red one. Hope that’s not sending the wrong message.

— Jim Sullivan is a Patearoa writer.