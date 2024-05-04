And now, by popular demand

What is it about popularity that is so important? Why should we bother trying to be popular, or even just likeable or liked?

Whatever people might say, most of us want to be popular.

It is a quirk of human nature that we generally want to be liked by others. From that can grow, perhaps, even some admiration for our priorities, our work and achievements.

Of course, there are some who don’t care what others think about them.

And others who, through the perversity of that same human nature, attract attention and a level of popularity simply because they are unpleasant or controversial.

However, in the worlds of politics or management, or in any role in which leadership is required, popularity can find itself on a collision course with reality and pragmatism.

It’s wonderful to work for a popular boss. Unfortunately, if they are unable to also effectively lead in both good times and when the going gets tough, then popularity alone is probably not in everyone’s best interests.

In The Office, Ricky Gervais’ monstrous, cringeworthy and hilarious creation David Brent just wanted to be a popular boss and one of the lads, and to be remembered as an "all-round entertainer". But when head office came calling, it was a reminder to all that more than popularity was needed to be a good manager.

Neither is popularity necessarily the same as likeability. Former National prime minister Sir Robert Muldoon was very popular with New Zealanders for a time in the 1970s, but could you call him likeable?

His Labour successor David Lange was certainly likeable, and someone you’d enjoy sitting down for a coffee with, but did he scale the same heights of popularity as Sir Robert?

It’s not very far in the dictionary from "popular" to "populist". Presidential hopeful Donald Trump springs immediately to mind. He’s definitely popular, with a certain kind of person, but who could ever consider him likeable?

This week we had some insights into the local government scene through a Curia Research survey of 14,000 people of how well they think their mayor has performed since the last election in 2022.

For Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich his popularity and approval rating are not too encouraging. He is barely skating along in positive territory, with +1% net approval, though at least he is ahead of more divisive colleagues such as Auckland’s Wayne Brown, with -9% approval, and Wellington’s Tory Whanau on -12%.

Somehow, Invercargill’s impetuous and provocative mayor, Nobby Clark, rated higher than Mr Radich, at +4% net approval, which does give pause for thought. Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon topped the poll, with +51% approval from those who took part.

Mr Radich seems to have taken the results in his stride, saying at least he is in the positives. He thinks his low approval reflects the pressures facing Dunedin, with its rising rates bills and extra debt.

There is probably some truth to that. But it is also true that Mr Radich has made several notable fumbles since becoming mayor, particularly over the racist remarks debacle from Middlemarch and the ensuing code of conduct complaint laid by his former deputy, Sophie Barker, which was upheld.

Those slip-ups will clearly still be in the minds of Dunedin ratepayers and those who participated in the survey.

And another thing

Good on Dunedin city councillor Carmen Houlahan for speaking up and taking the government, especially Disabilities Issues Minister Louise Upston, to task for their pettifogging approach to disability support.

And good on the entire council, bar Cr Lee Vandervis, for showing backbone and empathy and backing Cr Mandy Mayhem’s motion to write to the minister about planned cuts to that support and the extra pressures being placed on people with disabilities.

Cr Houlahan told councillors carers and flexible support were essential to ensure quality of life for those with disabilities and their families. Cr Mayhem is absolutely right that the government’s swinging axe and penny-pinching is making life even harder for the vulnerable, with cuts to public transport subsidies and the reintroduction of prescription charges.

It’s great to see the council so united in sticking up for those in the community who most need it.