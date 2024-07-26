Councillors dig into the weeds

Dunedin City councillors are to get down "into the weeds" — and that is a good thing.

When local government was reorganised in 1989 it was about far more than just amalgamating small boroughs and counties with larger centres. The changes created a different way of governing and operating.

Councillors were, supposedly, the governing body, like a company board of directors. They formally employed only one person, the chief executive. That person was the statutory employer of everyone else.

Councillors decided "policy" and council staff carried out "operations". The twain was not to meet, although in actuality it was never that simple.

This has both advantages and drawbacks. Councillors were removed from the day-to-day and focused on wider matters. They were not to decide on which potholes needed fixing, what footpaths were due for resealing, or what grass was overdue for mowing.

Such detailed concerns were already impractical for larger councils. Smaller ones might even go through account ledgers of bills paid and get right into the weeds.

It took a long time for councillors and the public to become used to the separation of councillors from day-to-day issues.

Councillors often seemed impotent and the bureaucracy all-powerful.

In practice, maintaining the separation of governance and management can be demanding. Indeed, there are sometimes persuasive arguments for councillors to know more about the details. They bring their perspectives, their knowledge, their interests and, ideally, the interests of ratepayers.

It also occasionally helps if councillors receive sources of information beyond that filtered through the chief executive, even if that might not be officially the done thing.

The processes make the annual plan — where spending for the next year is outlined — and the long-term plan at the heart of councillor responsibility.

It is through spending that priorities are decided and where councillors have their primary impact.

Against this background, Dunedin City Councillors are going further. Deputy mayor Cherry Lucas and Cr Sophie Barker are leading the charge to probe budgets more deeply as they develop the 2025-34 long-term plan.

The idea is that councillors will take part in workshops on all activity budgets "in more granular details".

In doing so, the councillors certainly will be earning their keep and working hard. They will be bringing their diverse backgrounds and perspectives to the details. It is, in one sense, as if they are like a team of consultants going in to examine where savings can be made or more income generated.

Although this might not be the usual role, the pressure of council budgets is such that this is worth pursuing. Dunedin has approved not only the 17.5% rate rise but also large debt increases.

Obviously, such increases are unsustainable. No matter the need for national reform of council sources of finances and the massive drain from Three Waters requirements, the council must do everything possible to restrict rate and debt increases.

Subjects both large and small need to be scrutinised. As Cr Barker said, the costs and benefits of all operations and expenses need to be examined. That includes levels of services and how much any item matters to the community, as well as how it is delivered.

In Auckland, the search for savings, controversially, came down to how often park rubbish bins were emptied.

If the approach is fully supported by the chief executive and her leadership team, that should show their confidence in themselves and the collaborative approach. They need not be defensive about hard questions or when councillors find opportunities for efficiencies or changes.

Although staff and residents might not usually expect this strategy, these are not normal times. Strings of high rate increases and rising debt should provoke nonstandard reactions.

The council needs to be exposed to rigours similar to a profit-and-loss business that has become uncompetitive and risks liquidation.

Cr Lucas, with a degree in accounting and experience in public accounting and senior council management, is in a good position to lead the way.

So, too, is Cr Barker — also a one-time council employee with a business background.