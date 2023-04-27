Diabetes dithering

News items last week citing major international research showing poor diet features in seven out of 10 cases of type 2 diabetes was hardly a surprise.

It is estimated around 250,000 New Zealanders have this largely preventable disease.

It has reached pandemic proportions, with about 483 million people across the globe living with it.

Over time, type 2 diabetes can cause damage to the vessels supplying blood to major organs, eyes and nerves.

For years we have known we should be eating whole grains, vegetables, fruit, nuts and seeds and cutting back on, or avoiding altogether, white bread, white pasta, white rice, red and processed meat, and sugary drinks.

Knowing this is one thing, but finding ways to address it effectively is more difficult.

It is easy to beat the drum of personal responsibility and be quick to criticise those who feed their children on unhealthy food.

This tack might be reasonable if all had equal access to cheap wholesome food, their own vegetable garden, food preparation time, nutrition education and plenty of money.

What it ignores is that many families always struggle to buy healthy food, something exacerbated by steep rises in food costs in the past year or so.

Lisa Te Morenga. Photo: supplied/ODT files

They may also be time poor.

Combine these things with an immediate environment packed with cheap unhealthy food outlets, and the die (or should that be the diabetes?) is cast.

As the internationally renowned professor Sir Jim Mann, co-leader of the University of Otago Edgar Diabetes and Obesity Research Centre, points out, education and individual actions alone are not enough.

He cautions against expecting food industry self-regulation and reformulation to be the answer to the problem, since the ultimate goal of food industries is to make a profit.

So far, the Government has steadfastly avoided the issue of a sugary drinks tax or doing anything bold about the pervasive marketing of junk food to children.

Nothing has come yet from a consultation a year ago about whether only healthy drinks should be available in primary schools.

Submitters were generally supportive but wanted secondary schools included, so policy wonks are doing more work on the issue.

The outcome of this is not expected until the end of the year.

Would it be too cynical to think this will be timed to come outside the election campaign because the Government will want to avoid any nanny state accusations?

In the absence of a comprehensive approach to the issues, it has been suggested by the co-chair of the Health Coalition Aotearoa, Associate Prof (nutrition and Māori health) Lisa Te Morenga a simple and effective way to improve diets immediately would be to extend the Ka Ora Ka Ako Health School Lunch programme to reach 50% of school children rather than the current 25%.

As well as providing children with a healthy meal every school day, it would be an opportunity to normalise and educate kids about healthy foods, displace cheap, highly refined and processed foods from lunchboxes and would provide financial relief to parents which could be spent on healthy foods, she said.

Sir Jim has called for a whole-of-government approach to food in the form of a ministerial task force which would develop a national food strategy tackling food security, greenhouse gas emissions from food production and unhealthy food environments.

Along with helping to prevent type 2 diabetes, this would have an impact on the prevalence of other illnesses, including heart disease and various forms of cancer.

The ad hoc and half-hearted approach by the Government on the harms of junk food and alcohol suggests an unwillingness to ruffle the feathers of big players in the food and booze industries, as much as it might want to deny that.

While a comprehensive food strategy makes sense, we are sceptical about the Government’s enthusiasm for Sir Jim’s approach.

We are not sure how much fatter and sicker we will need to become before it gains acceptance.