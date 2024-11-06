Land of the free, home of the brave?

Can you hear that? It’s the sound of the world holding its breath and hoping good will win out over bad, democracy over demagoguery.

In the blue corner, Vice-president Kamala Harris for the Democrats; in the red corner, former president Donald Trump for the Republicans (or what is left of what was once a respected party).

The prosecutor versus the felon, as some Democrats tried to promote it during the campaign.

It would be easy to exaggerate the importance of today if one was merely swept up in the excitement and ballyhoo of your normal United States presidential election.

This one, however, is historic. It’s a crunch point for the human race — do we believe in truth or lies? Inclusiveness or divisiveness? Love or hate?

Whether they realise it or not, Americans are voting for the future of the planet. The outcomes of this presidential election are vital for our survival as honest and right-thinking people, and for the kind of life those in Western nations have become used to.

The election comes at a time of global uncertainty over the effects of climate change and environmental degradation, and when thousands of innocent people are being killed in wars which are expanding across the Middle East and in Ukraine.

It is a world which has become riven with differences other than the long-standing political and religious ones.

It is one in which some people have been manipulated so much by those with dark agendas they are no longer sure what is true, even in the most obvious circumstances, or, more worryingly, what truth actually is.

For this alone, even ignoring all his many other crimes and misdemeanours, the morally bankrupt liar Mr Trump should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

The contrasts between the two candidates could not be more stark, nor the supporters they have brought along with them.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

As Ms Harris said this week, on January 20 next year it is either going to be Mr Trump walking into the Oval Office ‘‘stewing over his enemies list’’, or her ‘‘walking in on your behalf with my to-do list’’.

One telling glimpse of their differences was given at the start of the September presidential debate. Ms Harris walked right up to her adversary, introduced herself and offered her hand. Mr Trump was left with no option but to shake it.

Ms Harris has had her work cut out going up against someone as loose and unpredictable as Mr Trump. She has largely resisted being dragged down to his level, though has had to put up with a good deal of personal abuse bordering on racism.

She has also had to deal with ailing President Joe Biden hovering over her shoulder, hoping that nothing he says will come out wrong and scupper her chances.

Mr Biden’s recent comments linking Mr Trump and his supporters with garbage provided an uncomfortable moment she could have done without.

Mr Trump meanwhile has survived an assassination attempt, bounced back even more strongly with his faithful, and carried on his nasty rhetoric which seems to resonate with a certain kind of voter.

Logic is not their strong point. It’s all about the economy, immigrants and having a tough leader.

The Christians who support him seem to overlook his illegal, immoral actions; the ‘‘patriots’’, in Mr Trump’s words, don’t appear to see how his threats to make this the last election jar with the Constitution they hold dear.

Many have forgotten that in the last year of his presidency, due to his shambolic leadership, 450,000 died from Covid-19 and the nation’s life expectancy fell by 1.13 years, according to Scientific American.

And that he suggested injecting bleach might help.

Truth is always the first casualty of war. Mr Trump and his fawning ilk are already working out how they can spin any defeat to whip up the crowds into outrage at having the election stolen from them. Their duplicitousness knows no bounds.

Results should start flowing in this afternoon our time, though a final outcome may not be known for days.

Let us hope the American people realise they are voting for all of us when they choose their next president.