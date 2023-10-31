Pedestrians, cars and new hospital

One of the attractions of Dunedin is its livability and ease of access.

As residents of a small city, motorists expect to get around relatively easily, and this usually happens.

Town is close, parking remains reasonable, and the ends of the city are connected.

Those from the Peninsula direction, South Dunedin and southern suburbs have satisfactory links with the University of Otago, the polytechnic and for travelling north. Those from the north can travel to the big-box retailing of South Dunedin, to the beach, the airport and places south.

This has been achieved, despite the geographic constrictions of harbour and hills, through the success of the one-way system. While it has been far from ideal for State Highway 1 to pass through the university, no other successful options emerged. Encouraging traffic, especially trucks, around the harbourside of the railway line, has only had limited success.

It is this background that helped prompt the backlash to the push to turn the one-way system into two-way. The election of a new city council last year and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency opposition have confined that idea to history.

Nevertheless, several major traffic central city issues are outstanding, some accentuated by the new Dunedin hospital flanking the state highway in each direction and the crucial crossroad St Andrew St.

These will come towards a head next year when Waka Kotahi is due to announce proposals, notably about what will happen to traffic outside the hospital.

Some slowing of traffic is inevitable, especially when travelling north between the hospital blocks and the central business district.

Commuters on Cumberland St, part of Dunedin's northern one way system, at about 8:15 am. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Barnes Dances for pedestrians at Albany St have provided a small impediment to faster flow through the city, and Waka Kotahi has flagged other possible changes.

In tender documents for a business case on how the one-way system should be enhanced, "SH 1 speed limit reductions and raised platforms" are highlighted.

While reviewing speed limits is separate from this business case, the programme is supposed to improve safety and accessibility — particularly for pedestrians and cyclists — and improve the attractiveness of the central city for pedestrians.

A 2021 consultant report to Waka Kotahi noted how difficult it will be to slow traffic down. It floated the raised platform idea, signal phasing to slow traffic including ending the "green wave" and speed camera enforcement.

These are project risks because "there is likely to be opposition to this work from sectors of the public".

Related is the issue of St Andrew St. The crosslink could move north, and the street reduced to two or three lanes and turns restricted. Waka Kotahi reports this could have little impact on the roading network.

Most Dunedin residents will accept some of the safety and "enhancement" changes. Speed limits for traffic north past the hospital will have to be reduced, although at peak times congestion could well have that effect anyway.

Waka Kotahi is correct in identifying those public concerns. They are part of the equation.

Dunedin, for good reasons, is building the hospital on and around the former Cadbury site. This continues the vital close connection to the university and to health courses, as well as access to the public from around the city.

The proximity to the bus hub is especially useful, and the hospital provides ballast for the maintenance of a stronger central business district.

What should emerge is unlikely to be ideal either for pedestrians around the hospital or for Dunedin’s thoroughfare and access through the city.

There will need to be compromises from both points of view.

At least, these conflicting demands can be balanced by Waka Kotahi without too many other agendas.

Some motorists have been upset that certain city councillors, in their backing for the end of the one-way system or reducing park numbers, see it as imperative that driving and its climate-change impacts be discouraged. That goal can be achieved if driving is more tortuous.