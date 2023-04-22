Valuable lessons for police

It was effectively an attack — a plague — on all our houses which left us offended, shocked and fearing for our security.

The occupation of our house, Parliament, in February and March last year marked peak dissonance with the Government’s approach to Covid-19 vaccination mandates. It signalled distressingly that, even in little New Zealand, there are dark forces wanting to undermine democracy and pervert the truth to pander to their own bizarre conspiracy theories.

Who will ever forget the sight of enraged, out-of-control mobs ripping up paving stones outside Parliament to hurl at police? Or fires being set and breaking out across the grounds in an attempt to desecrate the land and deter occupiers’ removal?

Perhaps the worst taste left in the mouth by the whole tawdry ragtag brigade of protesters was that sensible, kind, considerate New Zealand had been invaded by toxic, ignorant and frankly ludicrous beliefs from overseas. For that, we can largely blame former United States president Donald Trump and his dishonest, nasty, petty and dangerous brand of Republican Party politics.

At the time of the protest there were many questioning whether the police’s approach to the occupiers was appropriate.

Some believed a tougher stance was necessary, and that protesters should have been forcefully dragged off Parliament grounds at the earliest, and at every, opportunity. Others thought the "softly, softly" tactic employed by Police Commissioner Andrew Coster was sensible, that is until the ugly situation turned even uglier with a riot on its last day.

It is always too easy to criticise the police from the cosy warmth of our homes. When you’re being yelled at, abused, spat upon and generally threatened by screaming, angry people, it’s going to be very difficult to stay calm. There will always be occasions when officers, wrongly, lose their rag and overreact.

On Thursday, a bit over 13 months since the riot, the Independent Police Conduct Authority released its report on the policing of the occupation. This eagerly awaited review, carried out by authority chairman Judge Colin Doherty, concludes police "served the public well" in dealing with a complex situation.

Despite that, it says there are important lessons to be learned for future public-order policing, and makes a range of recommendations for change in areas where "we think practice fell short of the ideal".

Photo: VNP / Phil Smith

The report says police had shown considerable restraint and most force used was justified, but there were shortcomings in the plans to remove the protesters on the day of the riot, March 2.

From the outside, perhaps the biggest issues which seem to hover over the occupation’s policing remain the lack of protective equipment — when police had been told by superiors their safety was top priority but they weren’t going to be issued with helmets, pepper spray or Tasers — and why police didn’t act before the protest or when it began on February 8.

The report’s recommendations deal with both of those. In terms of riot equipment, it says police should "urgently acquire" more and work closely with other agencies to develop standard public-order policing procedures for Parliament which will avoid "ad-hoc decision-making" in future.

Police should also revise their approaches so the usefulness of any intelligence they receive ahead of potential disorder is maximised.

Interestingly, the IPCA also recommends police should propose to the government there be a "multi-agency review of the law governing a public-order event such as this".

The right to protest has to be protected and remain enshrined in our democracy, as does the right for non-protesting citizens to go about their daily lives. Parliament’s website even contains guidelines for organising protests.

A protest is always going to cause some inconvenience to everyday activities. Unfortunately, that is sometimes what it takes to make things change for the better.

However, last year’s occupation went way beyond the pale. It certainly did not allow others in that part of Wellington to carry on as usual.

In some ways it is hard to believe the riot ever happened. But where paving stones once were now lies a patch of asphalt, testament to the anger of March 2.