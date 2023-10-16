Waiting for government

After the Saturday night euphoria, the National Party may be feeling much like the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup — on a winning streak but not quite there yet.

There will be 18 more sleeps before we know for sure how the vote for change in this year’s general election will look and likely longer before coalition negotiations are settled.

While it is clear National will be the largest party in the new government, there is still uncertainty about whether it will get the required numbers for a two-party coalition with Act New Zealand or if Winston Peters and New Zealand First will need to come into the mix.

Tight tussles in some electorates could result in changes to preliminary results when the 567,000 special votes (20.2% of the total vote) are counted. In the past, special votes have tended to favour the left. The final result will not be known until Friday, November 3.

There will also be a by-election in Waikato on November 25, following the death of the Act candidate there during the general election campaign, However, National is expected to win that seat.

The number of seats in Parliament could change if there is an overhang in the Māori seats where Te Pati Māori, which has taken four of the seven seats on preliminary results, gets more electorate seats than its proportion of the party vote.

National’s Christopher Luxon has rightly been basking in the glory of becoming Prime Minister-in-waiting after a mere one term as a member of Parliament.

PM in waiting . . . Christopher Luxon. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/TNS

It is quite an achievement for someone who has been the party leader for less than two years. It should not be forgotten either that the National caucus was an ill-disciplined mess when he took on the job. While the change will not have been solely due to him, he must be given credit for leading it.

On a personal level, he has shifted his reputation for gaffes to one of being a strong campaigner. However, the real test of his political chops, and whether he can rise above speaking in slogans to drive a hard bargain, will come in the coming weeks as he tries to cobble together a government.

He has pledged that National will deliver for every New Zealander, saying it will bring down the cost of living, restore law and order, deliver better healthcare and educate children so they can grow up to live the lives that they dream of.

How well National’s view of how this might be done accords with Act’s and even New Zealand First’s is yet to be determined.

Labour was punished at the polls by a grumpy electorate, losing long-held seats to National, the Green Party and Te Pati Māori.

While the Greens and Te Pati Māori are jubilant about their results, which include delivering new MPs in the south in the form of Green list MP Scott Willis and Tākuta Ferris in Te Tai Tonga, their ability to influence the direction of government in the next three years seems limited.

The increased support for these parties should be a wake-up call to Labour which many consider has lost its way, catering too much to the centre, poorly communicating policies such as Three Waters, and not being prepared to take bold enough action on issues such as tax reform and climate change.

There will be much analysis of the election results over the coming days and weeks, and Mr Luxon would do well to heed what has happened on the left, particularly as it relates to Māori. If Saturday’s results show many Māori were disgruntled with Labour, with its influential Māori caucus, what is National offering them?

Can it convince them that its plans for Māori health are better than that offered by the Māori Health Authority? Will National stand fast against Act’s call for a referendum on the Treaty of Waitangi?

While National and its supporters are happily surfing a blue wave now, there may be choppy and uncharted waters ahead, and even a few sharks, to deal with.