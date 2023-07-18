World Cup magnitude sinks in

It is taking a while, but the excitement for the Fifa Women’s World Cup is growing.

The first match kicks off on Thursday night as the Football Ferns play Norway in Auckland, after the opening ceremony. The festivities begin that same evening in Dunedin, home to one of the pools, as Australia and New Zealand host the largest women’s sporting event in the world.

It is in a different league from the rugby and cricket women’s world cups, both held in New Zealand. Dunedin lines up alongside Sydney (two venues), Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Auckland, Wellington and Hamilton. There are 32 teams, up from 24 four years ago and 12 from the first World Cup in 1991. Eden Park, Auckland, has nine of New Zealand’s 29 matches, including a semi-final and two other knockout games.

Reports from a few days ago drew attention to slow ticket sales on this side of the Tasman. This is changing as momentum builds, although electronic-only ticketing through a Fifa app will discourage some from attending games.

Australia had a large head start because of the higher profile and the success of its beloved Matildas football team and because of its much larger population. The Football Ferns managed a 2-0 win the other day over Vietnam and have a decent World Cup record. But performances over the past few years have been mediocre.

No doubt, however, the identities of some New Zealand players will become household names among the sports-minded as the tournament progresses, especially if the underdog can battle to some success.

Such is the depth and breadth of international football, women’s or men’s, that just making it out of the group stages will be considered an achievement.

United States' forward Megan Rapinoe. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

In contrast, the United States, led by standout Megan Rapinoe, is the current champion and the favourite. Rapinoe is the biggest figure in women’s football and fought for equal female pay. She has been outspoken on LGBTQI+ rights and racial issues and has been awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom.

We have welcomed the Swiss team, based in the city. For that reason alone, it can become a southern fan favourite — behind the Football Ferns of course.

Switzerland plays the Philippines in the Dunedin opening game on Friday at 5pm. The Swiss against New Zealand on Sunday, July 30 at 7pm will be the local blockbuster. The Football Ferns have yet to play in the city. Their presence is long overdue.

Dunedin’s roofed and intimate stadium will provide the best live viewing of any venue.

Nations taking part in the city come from most continents. As well as Switzerland, the Philippines and New Zealand, there are the Netherlands, Portugal, Japan, Croatia, Argentina, South Africa and Vietnam.

The visibility around Dunedin and in Dunedin media is extensive. The double-decker bus to carry patrons from the Octagon to the Dunedin Stadium (renamed for the tournament) stands out. The stadium, town hall and Glenroy Auditorium have been dressed for the fan festival.

The total of 350 Fifa volunteers gives an indication of how much will be happening.

The fan festival should draw many from outside the sporting arena. The music line-up of Bic Runga, Ladyhawke, Ladi6 and the Topp Twins is varied and impressive.

Obviously, tiny New Zealand and Dunedin lack the size of previous hosts for the Fifa Women’s Football World Cups.

That, nonetheless, provides better opportunities to engender stronger cross-community support and enthusiasm. Such events become a bigger deal in a smaller place.

Witness what occurred during the 2011 Men’s World Rugby Cup. The crowds turned out even for the lesser games.

Although women’s football has hardly been seen in this country as a premier sport, hopefully a portion of the same phenomenon can take place.

Bring on Thursday.