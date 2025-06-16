Hospitalised Kiwis deserve financial fairness, not hardship

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Imagine being hospitalised for months, battling a debilitating illness. The physical toll is severe, and the emotional burden is compounded when your financial stability is stripped away.

This is the stark reality for many New Zealanders facing prolonged hospitalisation under the current policy that cuts benefits and superannuation after 13 weeks.

This rule, meant to regulate benefit allocation, does not account for the devastating consequences it imposes on individuals who are already among the most vulnerable in society.

For the estimated 25% of patients with severe to very severe forms of ME/CFS and Long Covid, extended hospital stays are often unavoidable due to the complexity and intensity of their medical needs. Yet, instead of providing the financial support they require for recovery, the system penalises them, plunging them into unnecessary hardship.

ANZMES (Associated New Zealand Myalgic Encephalomyelitis Society), which has been advocating for equitable healthcare and policies for over 45 years, has launched a petition calling for the abolition of this unjust policy.

It is a matter of equity and dignity. Hospitalised individuals are not choosing to stay longer — they are fighting for their health in challenging circumstances.

Many already face systemic barriers to accessing proper medical care, such as outdated treatments, misdiagnoses and insufficient accommodations. The benefit cut adds another layer of difficulty, stripping away their ability to maintain housing, pay bills and meet basic needs.

This policy exacerbates existing inequalities, hitting hardest those who are already marginalised by chronic illnesses, poverty or disabilities.

It turns health struggles into financial ones, intensifying stress and delaying recovery. These repercussions extend beyond individual patients — families, whānau, carers and communities feel the ripple effects.

This policy also disproportionately affects older New Zealanders, including those over 65 who rely on superannuation as their primary income. For vulnerable elderly individuals, prolonged hospitalisation can lead to financial instability, compounding the challenges they already face with healthcare access and age-related vulnerabilities.

By failing to account for their unique needs, the current system risks deepening inequities for a group that deserves dignity and security in their later years.

The pandemic has only increased the urgency, as ME/CFS and Long Covid cases are on the rise. Today, an estimated 65,000 New Zealanders live with these conditions and this figure will continue to grow (with overseas incidence 15 times higher than pre-pandemic levels).

The healthcare system must adapt to address their needs comprehensively — starting by abolishing policies that actively harm them.

Prolonged hospitalisation should not be a financial sentence. By supporting ANZMES’ petition and addressing systemic gaps in disability support, MPs have the opportunity to lead transformational change. Together, we can build a system that prioritises equitable healthcare and economic security for all.

The cost of inaction is immense: worsening workforce shortages, escalating healthcare costs and deeper societal divides.

But the rewards of action are greater — a fairer, more compassionate Aotearoa that cares for its most vulnerable citizens.

— Fiona Charlton is president of the Associated New Zealand Myalgic Encephalomyelitis Society.