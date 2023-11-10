Letters to Editor: Aged care, Gaza, rail trail

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including aged care, Israel's war on Gaza, and several ideological musings.

Time for a change in how we treat elderly

The complaint that there are and will be insufficient aged-care beds is linked to the lack of profitability in the provision of aged care in the South.

We have unfortunately permitted and encouraged a system where older people are treated as the bearers of assets to be exploited, rather than the bearers of rights.

I feel great sympathy for older people in need of residential care, but none for the operators of such institutions.

It is time for a change in how we treat older people and those with disabilities.

Perhaps it is now time to abandon the policy of warehousing people for profit in residential care, and give some thought to alternative models of care (which are unlikely to be cheap) but more likely to honour rights to dignity, autonomy, and protection from exploitation.

Dr Frances Matthews

Christchurch

Gaza reporting

Followers of the latest round of the decades-old Gaza conflict can be grateful for unbiased reporting, such as is possible, by many media.

But not the BBC: in its PM programme (BBC Radio 4, November 7, 2023) its presenter described the conflict as causing "more than 1400 people killed and more than 200 people taken hostage."

The estimated 10,000 dead Gazans clearly not regarded as "people" in this statement.

Peter Dowden

Dunedin

Feels foreign to call it a war. More a siege. Seventeen hundred children have been killed since the beginning of the Ukrainian war. It seems unfathomable that over 4000 children have been accidentally killed in Gaza in just three weeks

Mark Wallace

Belleknowes

Of the left

An ODT reader recently wrote in complaining that people still voted for political parties he perceived to be "of the left’'. "Winning’' the election wasn't enough for this person, I'm guessing. Complaining about democracy allowing people to vote differently from one's own preference sounds a little facist to me. Funny that.

G. Robertson

Dunedin

Hannah Thomas rides the Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail near Cairnmuir Creek. PHOTO: SHANNON THOMSON

It is quite sad the way advocates of the Central Otago rail trail are pursuing a totally unnecessary course of action. Cyclists could easily be accommodated in travel from Alexandra to Dunedin — or at least Mosgiel — by riding via Lawrence and Milton. No need to waste millions converting the Middlemarch railway line to cycle use.

No need to lose one of Dunedin’s best international tourist attractions. Just a little bit of common sense and stop bikes where they stop today. Middlemarch may lose some bike riders, but they would gain train passengers.

Lawrence and Milton would gain visitors if such visitors exist. And by terminating the trail in Mosgiel, $30 million or so could be saved in not converting the tunnels from Wingatui and Caversham. But all that would require compromise, something rarely displayed by the Lycra mob.

Keith McCabe

Sunbury

Dunedin Physio Pool.

I was so happy to read your report (ODT 6.11.23) on the Otago Therapeutic Pool Trust asking our community for feedback on the future of the Dunedin Physio Pool.

There is no doubt that a modern, well-appointed hydrotherapy pool facility is desperately needed.

For the disabled, an essential aid to maintaining wellbeing.

For the elderly a place of gentle comfort for an achy body and, a most highly prized option for those recovering from illness or accident.

There is no doubt about the need and while I am personally not fussed about one option, an all bells and whistles destination facility, I am most grateful to the Pool Trust for their great work and their invitation to share our thoughts.

Noting the closing date is November 24, I will get right on to it.

Sue O'Neill

Dunedin

Lessons in history

Israel's strategic response to Hamas is strikingly similar and just as misguided as that of America to the Vietcong during the Vietnam War.

They both ignore a reality that would have been acknowledged by Von Clausewitz (On War) and Sun Tzu (The Art of Warfare) and many other military experts over the centuries.

This is the basic truth that states: ideology cannot be destroyed by killing its adherents.

Barry Salter

Invercargill

Wisdom from past will avoid same approach

Time for evaluation. We have a new government and a possible return to the "Trickle Down" and "Rock Economy" neo-liberal kaupapa. Looking back it appears that these favoured, but short-sighted, global-based policies resulted in the now "squeezed middle". The "rock economy" certainly rocked society to seismic strength proportions; the 40-year “trickle-down” appeared to trickle up then drip down, resulting in leaky hospitals, leaky homes, leaky pay packets and the drenched blankets of homeless street sleepers, to mention just a few of today’s social ills.

At the same time the much-applauded rise in the property market with its hitched-on economy, still profits the few at the expense of all. We hope and pray that some wisdom from the past will avoid an ongoing "efficient", slash’n’burn approach in these next three years. He waka eke noa/We are all in this boat together.

D. Peacock

Green Island

Spend wisely

David Seymour campaigned on reducing the back office. I hope he starts with the back office person who has nothing better to do than dream up ideas on how to spend money on paint, labour, traffic management, scaffolding, increased greenhouse gas emissions due to traffic holdups, and time involved in communications or avoiding them.

If I am receiving cancer treatment I could not care less about whether a concrete bridge is painted or not. I would sooner the money was spent on increased remuneration for the amazing staff working in the hospital, better medication to hopefully cure my cancer if I have it or get my appointment sooner.

K.J. Keen

Oamaru

