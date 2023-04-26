Letters to the Editor: alcohol, class sizes and cartoon irony

Photo: ODT files

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the paradox of responsible drinking, the joy and satisfaction of small class sizes in schools, and the irony of Yeo's cartoon referencing free speech.

Cancer dilemma raises costly health questions

The predicament faced by the cancer patient who opted to pay $30,000 for private surgery rather than risk delaying treatment in our short-staffed and overstretched public system (ODT, 21.4.23) highlights the intractable problem of competition, from the private sector, for a dwindling number of health professionals, and the higher cost of contracting-out public work to private providers this necessitates, exacerbating inequities.

Of international industry researcher IBIS World's list of the largest global industries by revenue, global life and health insurance carriers are the largest at $4.6 billion and, with petrochemicals (also in the top eight) now killing 1 in 5 people worldwide annually, looks set to grow fatter than the proverbial cat.

The University of Otago's Centre For Health Systems director Prof Robin Gauld suggests a social insurance model to restore some equity; US Senator Bernie Sanders proposes nationalisation of his country's health insurance industry, to counter the huge inequities and spiraling costs in its largely private and increasingly unsustainable healthcare system.

We can only wish them luck.

Susan Hall

Oamaru

National and hospital

The new Dunedin hospital with the cuts that have had extensive publicity and a partial backdown by the government is not enough. The campaign, with its associated advertising, is gaining support, but what has to be looked at is the possibility of a change of government. The pressure has to go on the National Party now to commit to the original approved plan if elected.

There has been no commitment by them at this stage to fund the new hospital build as originally proposed. The hospital build is a public works one funded by us, the taxpayers, and the questions should be asked of them where they stand on this matter. If there is no commitment, then Labour can justify the cost savings.

There have to be answers, so the questions have to be asked in a way that forces the answers. Popular decisions win votes and National would like to get a lot more of them in Dunedin and the surrounding regions.

Ross Davidson

Wakari

Responsible drinking

Virginia Nicholls’ assertion that the vast majority of New Zealanders drink responsibly is troubling (ODT, 14.5.20). The alcohol industry profits mainly from the 19% of Kiwi drinkers who consume hazardously — 781,000 people. It is misleading to suggest that responsible drinking is the norm.

The flawed argument that consistency should prevail over responsive alcohol policy is disingenuous. Only 35% of the population are currently protected by local alcohol policies.

While the industry may feel threatened by the possibility of a well-established alcohol vendor losing their licence due to a new school being built nearby, we must consider the larger picture.

Communities have long dealt with the negative consequences of alcohol abuse and need the scales tipped in their favour.

I agree that evidence should guide alcohol policies. Evidence reviews for reducing alcohol harm find we should implement comprehensive measures such as increased price of alcohol through taxation, reduced accessibility, limitations on marketing and sponsorship, increasing purchase age and drink-driving countermeasures.

It is time for responsible policy based on evidence, not obfuscation.

Dr Tony Farrell

Medical spokesman for Alcohol Action NZ

Smaller class sizes produced the goods

I must protest at the damaging and misleading headline on "Smaller classes" that headed Mr Isaacs’ Letter to the Editor, (ODT, 21.4.23).

I was a teacher for over 30 years and purposely left large-class primary teaching to revel in the joy and satisfaction of getting to know and extend children in small classes in an isolated rural school where many pupils by age 16 had not even experienced a trip to a city.

We consistently scored higher School Certificate pass rates than the New Zealand average and also outperformed Form 3 Education Department statistical forecast of future academic results. Ex-pupils are in illustrious positions in NZ and overseas. Small classes produced the goods.

What myriad set of circumstances in the years after Arthur Street School led to your list of fellow pupil achievements at a time when a child's IQ plus their father's job had the greatest effect on a child's answer to "what are you going to do when you leave school?" Perhaps nothing to do with class size?

Mr Isaacs, have you been in a classroom since 1944, where the strap reigned, parents supported school discipline, and pupils didn't speak unless spoken to.

It is my opinion that in today's world, large classes are a big factor in the lack of literacy, ambition and discipline now of current concern.

Elizabeth McCone

Oamaru

Cartoon irony

Yeo's cartoon referencing free speech today (ODT, 20.4.23) is ironic given his earlier cartoon lauding those who assaulted Posie Parker to prevent her from speaking. Ideas rightly or wrongly thought obnoxious should be debated. That's how we got equal rights in the first place.

Julian Price

Creedmoor

