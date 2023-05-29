Letters to the Editor: Alice in Blunderland and the Budget

Grant Robertson. Photo: Getty Images

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the university sliding down a bottomless rabbit hole and some responses to criticisms of the Government's recent Budget.

The university’s fall into Blunderland

The situation at Otago University gets curiouser and curiouser. But whereas Alice fell down a hole and entered Wonderland, in the present case it seems that the university has fallen into the bottomless pit of Blunderland.

What if the self-styled "senior management team" were to unanimously resign, citing the inability of the institution to function appropriately within existing government funding constraints? What if those University Council members not appointed by government also threw in the towel, citing similar reasons? They could then support the union-led initiative of directly advocating to government in unity with the technical, administrative and academic staff and students to whom they are ultimately responsible.

Faced with such a situation, the government would presumably have to do something like appoint a commissioner. The appointee would be in a well-informed position to make clear to politicians and the public that the present funding situation for universities is untenable — as the Tertiary Education Union has long argued, though without consistent, explicit, unequivocal support from "management".

Tony Reeder

Kuri Bush

Deep dive

I found Thursday's ODT front page fascinating. I appreciate the depth of research you have carried out.

Staff costs are the major chunk of a university's budget. It once was about 60% but I gather it has edged up closer to 80% although I stand to be corrected. This is pertinent to your reference to staff turnover which rose to 14.8% at Otago in 2022. While this is concerning, that information is not as helpful as it could be.

There are two main categories of staff in a university: administrative vs teaching/research academics. It would be helpful to the present discussion to know the proportion of each category on the current Otago staff and whether that proportion has changed over, say, the last decade, as well as whether changes in turnover are different in each category?

The major source of income to a university is based on the number of EFTS (student bodies) that can be squeezed on to lecture room seats. It is academics that have the pulling power in attracting students to university courses. Seriously good academics attract serious numbers of students. If the turnover is increasing among Otago's academics, over and above those opting for retirement, then Otago has a dire problem indeed.

On the other hand if the proportion of administrators is increasing compared with academics then something is seriously awry .

Dr K.A. Rodgers

Orari Bridge

Budget critics

Criticism by environmental groups of the Budget lacks credibility. I have not noticed these people attending conferences using alternative transport e.g. sailing boats using wind power. The criticism of the agriculture sector is unfounded as they are funding research to minimise animal production of harmful gases.

We lean on and expect the Government to pay or subsidise most of our needs. As a pensioner I enjoy free pharmaceuticals and low-cost doctor visits and free home care when needed. It makes life very affordable.

Should we not be taking more financial ownership? For example, the new Dunedin hospital. For every million dollars the community raises the Government gives $100 million. There would be no talk of cutbacks as we would own a substantial share of it.

Maurice and Beverley Mulligan

Oamaru

Claims about Budget spending, debt, nonsense

Bruce Eliott’s letter (ODT, 23.5.23) states "Downplaying the alarming debt levels in this country is a risky strategy". His opening sentence clearly ties the statements following to the recent Budget.

The latest figures from the World Population Review, "Government debt as a percentage of GDP 2023" puts New Zealand Government debt at 19% of GDP compared to the USA at 128%, Australia at 45.1%, UK at 80.7%, Germany at 59.8%, Canada at 89.7%, France at 98.1%, Japan at 266%.

Once the spending in the Budget kicks in New Zealand government debt as a percentage of GDP will rise to 22%. One could argue that it should be far greater. Our infrastructure has been run down for generations. New Zealand’s AA+ credit rating gives us access to low interest rates and the rating agencies have indicated the spending proposed in the budget will not affect our rating.

The funding of infrastructure pays for building that benefits future generations, so it is justifiable the repayment of that debt is spread over future generations.

The figures clearly show constant claims from the right that the Government "knows only how to borrow and spend" are nonsense.

Terry McLean

Queenstown

