Letters to the Editor: climate change and the election

The new bus stop at the entrance to St Leonards Park. Photo: Lisa Dick/supplied

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the Council's split on climate change, the advantages of a Labour government, and a disastrous bus stop.

The ICC is a joke when it splits in hot debate

If it wasn’t such a harbinger of tragic long-term outcomes for the planet the item Council split on climate change (ODT, 24.8.23) would be comical.

The article reports council’s discussion and feedback on the regional climate change principles and aspirations. Mayor Clark and councillors Pottinger, Stewart and Arnold seem to think that the effects of climate change are either inconsequential (" ... not a high priority ... " Cr Arnold), or not scientifically supported ("I would actually like to see some real science ... " Cr Pottinger).

Cr Stewart was slightly more blunt and said " ... he did not agree with climate change.".

I’m incredulous that these people seem to think it is their role as elected representatives, to follow the wishes of their community as expressed in a resident survey, regardless of the long-term outcome for future Southlanders and New Zealanders.

Yes, there will be people in their communities who deny climate change or feel it is a low priority, but I expect elected councillors to show leadership and demonstrate an objective and selfless approach to discussing the topic of climate change by informing themselves of the "real" science.

They can then be a model to their constituents who may not have the same opportunities to be exposed to the scientific facts or to those who are not able to think beyond their own immediate personal circumstances.

Although it might be popular for some ICC councillors to express their beliefs that climate change is a fabrication of hysterical environmentalists, it is the job of our leaders to know the real science and accept the magnitude of the problem. Only then can they lead the work to counter misinformation and urgently plan a way forward to mitigate and remediate the ongoing damage in ways that will provide hope for future.

Bruce Cull

Queensberry

Letter praised

May I commend Bill Southworth's letter (ODT, 21.8.23 ), as it reminds us to think of the many built-in advantages families and indeed a great proportion of us have gained through this Labour government, the family he instances also benefitting as we all do, from free prescription charges.

As an elderly person, I value highly my quarter price taxi fares, without which my independence would be severely curtailed.

Winter energy payments also prove a huge boon to the individual household while surely playing a significant part in keeping hospital numbers down.

I suggest the mere ability to warm more rooms so families can spread out could lessen stress or even violent occurrences.

Maybe it's human nature to absorb these measures as they've accumulated and not stop to consider their total worth, but their loss would bemomentous.

Heather Grimwood

Dunedin

Buying and selling

More confirmation, if any were needed, that National is the party of the rich, with seven times more cash being given to National than to Labour, the party of the not-so-rich and the not-at-all-rich.

And it’s being handed over in hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time.

If that’s not buying an election, I don’t what is.

Jocelyn Harris

Dunedin

Claim bus stop is a tragedy waiting to happen

Regarding the article (ODT, 9.8.23) concerning the new bus stop on SH 88 at the entrance to St Leonards Park.

Surely this is where a bus stop should not be located. When going by bus to Dunedin one has to cross a busy state highway where I am aware some vehicles go faster than the 80kmh speed limit. At this speed limit I cannot see how a very recently installed mid-highway pedestrian refuge island will do anything to greatly help in increasing the safely issue. This is nothing short of a disaster just waiting to happen.

The now newly erected bus stop structure is nothing but a thin wall for waiting bus passengers to lean against. It provides absolutely no shelter for when at times strong winds and heavy rainfall that often occurs in this vicinity.

It is very obvious that it would be a lot more convenient and safer for the bus coming from Port Chalmers to cross over to an already existing bus shelter when picking up passengers going in the direction of Dunedin. Similar to what is provided for at St Leonards, Burkes and Jessie St, Maia.

John Neilson

Ravensbourne

