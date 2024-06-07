Letters to Editor: climate, Oamaru bus, Hamas

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The tech is there but is the will to back it?

June, Lady Hillary

Gwynne Dyer (ODT 3.6.24) offers some hope that with technology that we have available we stand a chance of limiting the rises in global temperatures to below the tipping points that will see runaway global warming.

This is supported by climate scientists such as Michael Mann who in his book Our Fragile Moment states that now our most important task is decarbonising our civilisation. He believes it can be done with existing renewable energy, storage technology, efficiency and smart grid technology.

But while we have the technology and ability to do this we lack the political will. Such technologies should not be an excuse by polluters to delay and continue with business as usual.

The problem is exemplified by our current government, focused on business and growth at the expense of the environment and action on climate change.

No different from many other governments around the world where politicians are failing to take meaningful action to prevent us reaching a tipping point sometime in the future.

Brian Ellis

Dunedin

Bring it on

It was interesting to read that the ORC is considering providing a bus service between Oamaru and Dunedin (ODT 1.6.24).

This is much needed, given that the train line, although functional, carries freight only.

Those of us who do not have cars have to spend the night in Dunedin if we have appointments or other commitments in the big smoke, as there is no longer a hospital shuttle service which can transport people to and from the city in the same day.

I give plasma, which is an expensive business for me as I have to book Intercity buses and overnight accommodation to do so. If there was a daily return bus service I'm sure that I would not be the only person who would be making regular use of it.

Bring it on, and give Oamaruvians some return for paying regional rates. As the fourth-largest settlement in Otago, and a popular tourist destination, we deserve a better public transport service.

Hazel Agnew

Oamaru

I note — with no particular surprise — that both main TV channels reported the death of Lady June Hillary rather than the correct appellation of June, Lady Hillary. The journalists concerned should have known better, but didn’t.

What did come as a surprise was that the Otago Daily Times chose a bob each way in their coverage of the news. The printing of a Radio New Zealand story used the wrong appellation, but the caption to the photo was correct.

In any event, it was very sad to learn of the death of this remarkable woman. I journeyed with her and her husband in both Antarctica and Nepal and her humour, wit, quickness of mind and dedication to the works of the Himalayan Trust were simply remarkable.

June, Lady Hillary will be sadly missed.

Russell Garbutt

Dunedin

Recognition needed of terrorism at work

It is disappointing the ODT continues to publish blatantly biased articles (ODT 3.6.24) originating from the Otago University School of Peace and Conflict Studies.

All pro-Hamas and anti-Israel.

They fail to reveal that Hamas is a widely recognised terrorist organisation.

The definition of a terrorist is "a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation against citizens for political aims".

An accurate description for the murderous attack on Israel from the Gaza strip on Octoner 7 and the taking of 250 hostages.

The writer of the article, Noel O’Malley, also avoids referring to the charter and objective of Hamas being the total annihilation of Israel and its inhabitants.

Hamas are quite open about this purpose, intention and long-term goal.

By the way, Israel is also countering similar attacks on four other fronts.

From Hezbollah in the north, Houthis in the south, Iranian proxies in Syria and a recent missile attack from Iran.

Here’s an interesting observation.

Israel has built bomb shelters in civilian areas to protect its citizens from the constant missile and rocket barrages coming out of Gaza since Hamas seized power in 2007.

They number in the thousands.

Why don’t Hamas let their Palestinian citizens shelter in the hundreds of kilometres of tunnels it has created all over this Palestinian enclave and come above ground themselves to fight the war they started?

It would prevent a lot of innocent casualties.

M. W. Cowan

Concord

