Letters to the Editor: election donations, special votes and stop signs

Show me the money: donations and votes

If we consider the donations received by the main political parties (not including the broadcasting allocations through the electoral commission) in relation to the number of votes received we find the following figures per vote:

Act New Zealand $22.67

National $9.91

New Zealand First $7.94

Green Party $6.05

Labour $2.19

Te Pāti Māori $1.69

(Sources: RNZ and the Electoral Commission)

While the quality of the message, its delivery and targeting are all important in determining advertising effectiveness, so are available resources.

It is not hard to imagine that a different balance of donations to the political parties could have produced a different election result.

Rob Lawson

Emeritus professor of marketing, Dunedin

Money, misinformation

One aspect of the election we should not overlook, as Act New Zealand’s spend on social media supports. It was won by money and it is the monied who will benefit from its outcomes.

Meanwhile, let us thank Labour and the Greens for their many achievements in government. Check out "Our Record" on Labour’s website for a brief summary. And 20,000 lives were saved. Sad to see so many Kiwis swayed by money and misinformation.

Wendy Harrex

Dunedin

Special shambles

What a shambles the counting of "special votes" makes of polling day, and the whole business of a general election. Surely it’s not beyond the capacity of human ingenuity to arrange for special votes to close, say a month before polling day, and for those votes to be counted, collated and then embargoed to be released at 7pm on polling day, so that the result of the election can be determined that day ?

Richard Paxman

Wānaka

What we deserve?

It is a cliche that people get the government they deserve. New Zealand’s wealthy certainly got what they paid millions for. The rest are getting up to $250 per fortnight. Sorry, I added a nought by mistake.

And none of us are getting clean water, affordable housing, action on climate change and efficient services, as Luxon and Seymour’s knives cut to the bone.

Ewan McDougall

Broad Bay

Grateful thanks

I'd like through the ODT to publicly thank the people responsible for organising a great Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival last weekend.

Thank you to the energetic and creative directors, Kitty Brown and Jen Stokes, to the festival board and its chairwoman Nicola McConnell, to Ellie Swann and the numerous volunteers who made sure everything ran smoothly, from Friday night’s gala opening at the Regent to the final book signing late on Sunday afternoon.

What a feast of ideas and entertainment you gifted the city.

Doug Hood

Dunedin

The State Highway 1-Gt King St intersection.

No consequences for going through a stop sign

Thank you Steve Roy (ODT 19.10.23), my sentiments exactly.

When I sat my driver’s licence the road code stated a stop sign was ... "Stop forthwith. Do not proceed till the way is clear". That seems to have changed over the years and now it appears that you don’t actually have to stop ... Seriously, learn the rules. There are no consequences for going through a stop sign. Maybe if there were people would actually stop and then we would not be needing to have this discussion.

I use this intersection several times in a day and am appalled at the number of cars whose drivers don’t actually stop. Given that one of Cr O’Malley’s proposals goes ahead — which, by the way, is a waste of money, he just needs to have the current stop sign rules enforced — how does he propose for North East Valley, Opoho, Woodhaugh, just to name a couple, to actually get on to the Northern Motorway?

At present we turn left off Bank St into the slip road, right on to the motorway and away. With his proposal, to only turn left off the slip road, he will have us going around in circles all day and getting nowhere. Or maybe we are expected to use the old North Rd to Waitati? Either way, this is another total waste of ratepayers’ money.

Lyn Meinders

Dunedin

