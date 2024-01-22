Letters to the Editor: fair pay, local labels and Te Tiriti

Photos: Alexander Turnbull Library/Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa/RNZ

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including how the other half live, some bigger things to be concerned about in Dunedin, and levelling the playing field.

Politicians should try how the other half live

To those that applauded the government decision to scrap the Fair Pay agreement law brought in by Labour, I can only think you must live in a self-centred, short-sighted bubble.

You must not go to a supermarket, a petrol station, out for coffee or meals, use public toilets and dispose of your household rubbish yourself.

The workers that carry out these tasks are just as important as politicians, professionals etc, and yet by many their need for a decent wage is ignored and they are completely disregarded.

Imagine if they decide "enough" and stayed home for a time: what an uproar there would be. New Zealand would grind to a halt.

These people deserve our total respect and support, any way we can, for the way they keep our country running, and should not be disregarded by arrogant politicians.

There would be very few of these so called leaders interested or capable of carrying out these tasks and are more than happy to use the services of a poorly paid worker.

Mary Laurenson

Balclutha

A nonsense

Duane Donavan (ODT, 11.1.24) correctly calls Cr Laufiso’s personal campaign against CR Vandervis "vexatious and a waste of council time." or, as an earlier correspondent put it, "spending her time screaming at the sky, pretending to be offended on behalf of Māori."

There are bigger things for the councillor to be concerned about. The continual loss of parking in the central city is just one example. George St, the one-time "golden mile" is no longer golden. Fed-up shoppers are going elsewhere, leaving struggling businesses in their wake; some even closing up.

Then there are ever-increasing rates, a real worry for those on fixed incomes. They won’t be impressed at their dollars being splashed out on an investigator following up Cr Laufiso’s complaint. A nonsense if ever there was.

G R MacDonald

Dunedin

Save grand old house

I was dismayed to read in the ODT (11.12.2023) that the grand old Dunedin house at 284 Stuart St is in jeopardy of being demolished. Doesn’t the council learn that these old beauties are what make our city attractive to citizens and visitors alike. What they intend to build in its place is an ugly little mile of blocks which do not enhance the surrounding area. It’s time the council woke up and accepted that we, the people, like our city to be a heritage city saved from the greed of developers who can only see the almighty dollars for themselves at the expense of our beautiful Dunedin.

Please citizens of Dunedin, put a submission in to the council by January 25 rejecting the demolition of this lovely old home. It can be adapted for many uses as it stands now.

Deanna Pedesen

Dunedin

Glory be

Hallelujah to David Tackney for laying out the truth about Gaza history (ODT 16.1.24).There is much more to tell.

For example the way Hamas destroyed the market garden infrastructure in Gaza, the picture of Hamas leaders living elsewhere in luxury by pilfering the well intentioned donations of the West, the use of Palestinians as human shields by Hamas, the intrigue of the part the UN has played in all of this, and the chilling death chants of brainwashed Palestinian children.

Susan Easterbrook

Dunedin

More work needed to level playing field

Harry Love’s article on te Tiriti o Waitangi (ODT 01.24) references some interesting perspectives from Dame Anne Salmond and concludes that honouring the Treaty requires a focus on work, housing, health and education.

These are necessary but not sufficient.

For example, Anaru Eketone (ODT 15.01.24) describes clearly the need for measures to promote equity of outcomes, when the playing field is not level.

We must also stop ignoring te Tiriti’s promise to Māori to maintain their tino rangatiratanga (absolute chieftainship) over their lands, dwelling places and taonga – a promise consistently broken since the 1840s, causing immense harm to Māori.

Moana Jackson’s Matike Mai report (2016), a nationwide consultation process involving 252 hui, demonstrates a collective Māori commitment to re-establishing balance between rangatiratanga and kāwanatanga (government) spheres, including constitutional change.

Our whole nation owes a debt to tangata whenua, and we will all benefit from listening respectfully and taking seriously such proposals.

Jim Ross

Dunedin

Is it local?

I've noticed some businesses promote themselves by selling products made in New Zealand. However, some manufacturers especially clothing may have posh designer labels but if they say "designed in New Zealand" it will be highly likely that they will be made offshore, for example in Vietnam.

If you want to buy a New Zealand made product check the label and tag first.

Made in New Zealand and designed in New Zealand can be miles apart.

Lorraine Adams

Oamaru

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz