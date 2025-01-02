Letters to the Editor: goats, grass and leaky Luxon

Greymouth goats are back in the crosshairs after complaints to the Grey District Council. PHOTO: GREYMOUTH STAR

Stop demonisation of goats please

The recent article regarding the goats being a "devil of a problem" on the West Coast (ODT, 28.12.24) is further demonisation of a species just trying to survive.

How about some balance and empathy?

They were introduced by ignorant humans, therefore any attempts of controlling them must be humane and non-lethal.

The language continually used by the media and the Department of Conservation, etc, is always inflamed to the point of hysteria and also with a dose of untruths here and there.

This country needs to adopt some "compassionate conservation" strategies instead of the usual default position of killing sprees.

Tony Robson

Waipawa

Cut the grass

It's time the people most directly affected by this so-called "no-mow movement" were heard, namely those who suffer from hay fever.

First of all, the grasses that affect us, such as cocksfoot and rye, are mainly those that were introduced as part of colonial agriculture.

These grasses were meant to be used for animal feed; they were grazed or made into hay for out-of-season food, not left to become rampant weeds producing toxic pollen and food for mice.

A weed being a plant in a place where it is not wanted.

And let’s be truthful, much of this talk about preserving indigenous grasses is a load of bull. Most people wouldn’t know an indigenous grass if they tripped over it.

So let’s not fall for false narratives.

Ignorance, laziness and cost-cutting in the provision of a basic council service have been the main contributors to the exacerbation of this problem.

So folks, there are problems and there are solutions.

The key problem is allowing grass, made up almost entirely of introduced species, to develop seed heads and spread pollen.

As a direct consequence of this many people have to take medications or restrict their outdoor activities for months on end, at the very time of year when everyone wants to spend time in the sun — even line-drying the laundry becomes problematic.

A potential compromise is "topping" grass to reduce the pollen count while keeping a lower green sward. Let’s get on to it, and the DCC should be leading the way!

Tony Reeder

Kuri Bush

No thanks to Luxon

There was leaking again in Dunedin Hospital over the Christmas period and the hospital was described as "third world".

You can bet your boots the offices of Phillip Morris never spring leaks. You can be certain the mansions of the National Party hierarchy and its big donors are "first world".

Luxon and his associates may be personally "sorted", but he promised big and delivered nothing to the people of Ōtepoti and Aotearoa.

Ewan McDougall

Broad Bay

Thanks Austin

Your editorial artist Austin Milne’s full page story in pictures (ODT, 24.12.24) told a heartwarming, sobering and very sad story about the avoidable tragic death of his father, Andrew, who was hit and killed while cycling by drunk driver Sam Paterson.

Paterson was employed as a press supervisor at a Marlborough winery and overnight had drunk five glasses of wine, starting with a wine tasting at 2am.

He chose to drive home at 7am under the influence of alcohol and cannabis and doing so he hit and killed Austin’s dad on his bike. For this stupidity, causing a beloved and innocent man’s death, he was sentenced to 11 months’ home detention.

Every picture in Austin’s story tells a story of a decent man and a good dad and the impact his needless death had on his family. Thank you Austin for sharing this heartbreaking story and thank you ODT for printing it.

Mary Hammonds

Broad Bay

I am writing to commend you on the decision to run Austin's full page comic on his father on Christmas Eve. I was deeply moved and wasn't expecting to get quite so choked up in the middle of our local cafe.

An incredibly timely and important message, delivered in an impactful way. Well done.

Tui Johnson

Invercargill

