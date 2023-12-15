Letters to Editor: Government, heritage, funky food

An actor dressed as Ebenezer Scrooge. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dickensian government should show heart

Ebenezer Scrooge suggested that the poor should die and decrease the surplus population. He is a fictional character created by Charles Dickens in 1843.

The government's health policies suggest that the coalition has a similar mindset.

Think about the return of prescription charges, the possibility of charges for Covid vaccines and anti-virals in 2024, the dubious ethics of repealing the smokefree legislation so that tax reductions can be funded.

This all adds up to a lack of concern and compassion for the poor. Not all of them can access community services cards to escape these charges.

Politicians don't answer letters, so a wide range of protest is needed to make them understand what they are doing.

Lynne Hill

Mosgiel

Sinister developments

The government’s decision not to extend the term of current Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt, together with calls by Act New Zealand, which forms part of the current government, to scrap the commission altogether, are sinister developments.

Mr Hunt is vastly experienced as a human rights practitioner, while his work on the human right to housing during his term in office, both illuminated the failings of the last government to respect and protect that fundamental right and provided a framework for people to advocate for it, a task that is now more important than ever under this government.

As to why the government wants to remove the country’s primary national human rights institution, responsible for reporting to the United Nations on compliance with international human rights law, the answer seems plain.

New Zealanders who are not rich are in for a rough time.

Michael Gibson

Invercargill

Save old buildings

I was alarmed, and it brought a tear to my eye to read ‘‘Historic house’s fate to be decided’’ (ODT 9.12.23). This is a timeless building often admired by many including myself.

My knowledge and experience of the welcoming ambience of Dunedin is the due to the streetscape of gorgeous historical buildings that evoke an old world charm. These building will be too costly to replace or even to replicate.

I know this because we are restoring the (Category 1) old Karitane Hospital in Anderson’s Bay. We have a passion for preserving what went before. These buildings are tangible reminders of the many contributions our ancestors have made to our current lifestyles.

Our property is not only an inspiration of good solid workmanship and Salmond's architectural plans in the Hocken Library are a work of art, but also, of Dr Truby King’s healing work for soldiers who came back traumatised from World War1 and his pioneering childcare practices through Plunket and Karitane nurses.

Therefore, I would like to add my voice to the undoubted many who feel distressed and oppose the possibility of the loss of this significant 103-year-old house, and also the tree.

I had no idea that this property was for sale. Probably a restoration project that might be undertaken in the future. It always irked me that the house has not been retained as a family home and been used for commercial purposes.

I urge you to take a holistic view of Dunedin and make a decision for the common good of Dunedin's future and to the joy this unique city gives its residents and tourists.

Lucia Rogers

Dunedin

An introduction to the concept of country ham

Although I would agree with Anne Jolly's assessment of the ham available to the New Zealand consumer(ODT 11.12.23), I must question the range of her culinary experience in the world of ham.

One of the things that I miss from the country of my birth is the taste of a dry cured and smoked ham, also known as ‘‘country ham’’. These do not seem to be available anywhere in this country and not for lack of searching.

In colonial America the only way to preserve meat was salting and curing by smoking. The hams and bacon could hang in the smokehouse for many months and still be edible. What they created was a ham to equal Italian prosciutto or Spanish Serrano.

It is not only tasty on its own, very thinly sliced with fruit or, after soaking most of the salt out as a meat course for breakfast or dinner.

It can also be used as a condiment to add bountiful flavour to bean and pea soups.

Kevin Burke

Mosgiel

NZSO lamentable

I wholeheartedly agree with the very well expressed letter of Jeanette Leigh (ODT, 11.12.23), on the lamentable reduction of NZSO concerts in Dunedin next year to the grand total of one; and will not be renewing my membership of the NZSO for 2024. This is but one example of the dismal downward trend of facilities of which Dunedin was once proud and for which it was valued highly.

They include the loss of direct flights to Queenstown, so essential for locals and tourists; the vastly underused railway, used only for goods trains to Christchurch and Invercargill; the Taieri Gorge train currently unavailable to locals and tourists.

I am proud of our beautiful and friendly city, and fervently wish for a reversal of these trends.

Stella Cullington

Company Bay

