Letters to Editor: hospital, Winston Peters and job satisfaction

Winston Peters (front) surrounded by other ministers at the opening of the new Hillside workshops in Dunedin earlier this month. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

I sympathise but turn your eyes to the north

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the new hospital, Winston Peters and getting people into jobs they love.

While I certainly sympathise with Dr Mac Gardner’s frustration at the current government’s total lack of progress on the new Dunedin hospital build (ODT 28.5.25), I do take issue with his suggestion that all the previous government contributed is a “field of piles”.

I would invite Dr Gardner to stand on the footpath adjacent to said piles and gaze northward. There he will see the finishing touches being put on the new hospital inpatient building - a testament to Labour’s commitment, and always planned as stage 1 of the overall hospital campus development.

The “field of piles” on the other had, is both a factual and metaphorical testament to 18 months of the current government’s complete (and costly) inaction.

Max Reid

Mornington

Exhibit leadership

Our Foreign Minister Winston Peters has, in his capacity as deputy prime minister, just days to exhibit leadership and convince his coalition colleagues to take a stronger and principled approach to the Gaza-Israel war.

Having signed the 23-nation letter condemning the refusal of Israel to allow humanitarian aid to Gaza while over 14,000 babies and children face imminent death from starvation, New Zealand must continue to step forward and apply boycotts, sanctions and divest from Israeli companies.

The genocide in Gaza is being televised. We are all witnesses.

Our government must not continue to contract out of humanity and speak with a muffled voice.

Gina Browne

Caversham

What to do

Re Gaza, I have come to realise that I no longer know what to do with my outrage.

Pete Hodgson

Dunedin

Extraordinary amounts

Re the Otago Daily Times article on Winston Peters (21.5.25). I was disappointed that Mike Houlahan’s piece failed to address Winston Peters’ association with fringe groups and the anti-vaccination movement. Furthermore, there was no mention of his adoption of a divisive, Trumpian-style of politics. It seems Mr Peters is highly skilled at adapting his political stance to maintain relevance and garner votes.

On a lighter note, I couldn’t help but notice the similarity in colour between apple juice, reportedly his preferred drink on long flights, and whisky.

Ann James

Abbotsford

Application pending

In relation to Winston Peters’ recent difference of opinion with an individual in Wellington, you quote employment law specialist Jennifer Mills asserting that a sacking offence had occurred. As a former union delegate for 20 years I would suggest that she remember the saying that ‘‘it is better to keep quiet and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.’’

She has done the employer no favours by prejudging the situation, thus making it impossible for that employer to conduct the unbiased investigation to which the employee is absolutely entitled. As advocate for him I would challenge any claim from the company that it was not influenced by her unsolicited comments and this would permanently taint its case should it choose to act on her advice.

I feel an application to the Employment Tribunal coming on.

Barry Salter

Invercargill

Life in the Soviet republic of New Zealand

A sanction is the penalty for disobeying a law or rule. When we hear that word, we naturally think about the sanctions that are placed on Russia right now.

Well, Russia, and New Zealanders on a government benefit.

The obligations of a job seeker is that you are expected to work at least 30 hours a week, but say yes to any job of any number of hours anyway.

You have to go to job interviews for jobs that Winz told you to go to, seminars about how to get a job and then update Winz as reasonably as they require, about your progress.

You may also be told to do volunteer work or work experience. You also must make sure you do not neglect to care for your children while you are working or volunteering. You must meet all of these obligations, despite the 5.1% unemployment rate which is now up at the Covid 2020 levels.

But if you do decide to not meet these obligations, we will put half of your money to make ends meet on to a payment card.

The card will likely show anyone who sees it, your name, and the title of being someone who has been sanctioned. You know, like Russia.

When you see someone with one of these cards, don’t look directly at them, they’re clearly the bottom of society’s barrel.

Alternatively, we could treat everyone like valued human beings and pursue opportunities to not only help people into a job but a job they love and are passionate about.

Vickie Cross

Mosgiel

Train please

Would you please do one good deed for us Southeners? We need our train service reinstated. It is so missed, and so much more comfortable for us of a good age. And will clear the crowded roads, which is a real bonus.

Pauline Watts

Forbury

