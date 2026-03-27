Wheeler new ORFU president

Gary Wheeler.

An Alhambra-Union stalwart is the new president of the Otago Rugby Football Union.

Gary Wheeler was appointed to the position at the ORFU’s annual meeting on Wednesday night.

And, when you look at what ‘‘Wheels’’ has done for the game over an awfully long time, you might agree he is fit for the role.

Wheeler joined the Union club as a schoolboy in 1962, volunteered for committee duties for the first time in 1972, coached at all levels, and has had an unbroken stint as chairman of the merged Alhambra-Union club since 2006.

He also held assistant coaching roles with the Otago Maori and B teams, spent 18 years on the Dunedin metropolitan committee, and has been a member of the club judicial panel for a decade.

Wheeler replaces Bob Perriam, who served his two-year term as president.

The ORFU board is otherwise unchanged.

Incumbent deputy chairman Warren Moffat and Craig Brown were both reappointed to the board, and Paul Hessian and Kelvin Collins both returned to the board selection panel.