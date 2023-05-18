Letters to the Editor: mental health and the university logo

University entrance. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the importance of neurology for the new Dunedin Hospital, supermarkets and the rising cost of living, and the heritage of the traditional Otago University logo.

New hospital campaign is a no-brainer: nurse

I am a retired mental health and general health nurse and was a hospital board member of 12 years.

I support unconditionally the campaign to have a full upgrade and rebuild of Dunedin Hospital.

Dunedin Hospital once had an enviable international standing along with the University of Otago, particularly the neurology centre of excellence. If the current government and opposition were honest they would put at least $10 billion to ensuring we return to that status.

Mental illness is entirely and only a neurological condition. In the past 52 years every single long term mental health bed (10,000) has been closed, meaning that no matter how much of a threat you are to your own health and the safety of others you must be "cared for in the community".

Along with that, hundreds of hospital schools of nursing have been closed, leading to the hideous health rundown we have now.

Peter Neame

Cobden

Rawle trumped

In reply to Colin Rawle (Letters 16.5.23). In reality, the key founders of the American constitution were neither Christians nor deists, but theistic rationalists. They wanted a democratic republic, not based on a Christian faith, but on a rational perspective.

With very little regard for the comment by Colin Rawle re Donald Trump, I cannot conjure up a more egregious example of a self-promoting, immoral, narcissistic and disgusting human being, who probably professes to be "a Christian", but sets out to get what he wants, robbing all he comes in contact with of truth, dignity and human rights in the process. Perhaps it is Trump who has the temerity to think he is "The Second Coming"?

Regarding Joe Bennett’s wonderful contributions to the opinion page of the ODT, my opinion is that he is right on the money with his forthright, amusing and insightful comments. His academic knowledge of books, poems and facts encourages me to explore a variety of literature to increase my own knowledge.

Joe’s ability to take a simple subject or item, usually in his own daily life experience, and create a delightfully clever and amusing story is brilliant. I look forward to more of his contributions.

Pamela Ritchie

Caversham

Cost of living

With inflation biting into our finances there is a renewed emphasis on supermarket pricing, or price gouging.

Fruit and vegetables are having the largest price increases, but day to day groceries seem to be more costly every time we shop. There are large manufacturers in the grocery industry such as Watties, Sanitarium, Coca-Cola to name a few, that supply the duopoly of Woolworths and Foodstuffs.

Watties, as an example, have a huge range of canned and frozen foods that cannot be missed on the shelves and freezers of the supermarkets and here is the problem. When Watties increase the price of the items they manufacture then the supermarkets increase their prices, using the same mark-ups, or margins that they normally use. So Watties are setting the prices we eventually pay for their products. Add on GST to the increases in prices and the spiral continues.

Competition will bring down prices is the common argument, but when you look at the USA grocery market there is only one that controls it and that is Walmart. Everybody else have only a little percentage share of the overall market. Competition?

Ross Davidson

Wakari

University logo part of Otago campus heritage

Apparently a decision regarding the new logo for Otago University has been put on hold. Surely after the feedback already received this new logo idea should be completely abandoned.

The traditional Otago University logo is part of our heritage and is recognised throughout the world. Most new graduates have been photographed (or will be photographed) standing proudly beside this distinctive sign and logo which stands at the entrance to the university complex. These grads are proud of their Otago University education — an education recognised and valued throughout the world.

Heritage is so important to Dunedin residents and visitors. For the last month the ODT has been highlighting the beauty of our early stone buildings, including our unique university structures. These stone buildings are irreplaceable and part of our heritage. This logo is also part of our heritage and should be treasured for now and the future. It too is irreplaceable. Why show disrespect to those early educationalists who designed this logo and also past students and staff who have worked under this banner?

Bernice Armstrong

North East Valley

[Abridged]

