Letters to the Editor: music, emotion and the Treaty

Marama Hall, University of Otago. Photo: Linda Robertson/ODT files

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the emotional health of infants, the essential work of music and the arts, and the Pākehā tradition of "bleaching" the Treaty of Waitangi.

Meet needs of infants, avoid building jails

In the current context of children and youth crime, the government announcement of plans to build two new youth justice facilities seems to make sense. The sceptical will no doubt make the connection between the lack of planning (beyond this being a good idea) and the election.

That aside, if these facilities can provide safe and rehabilitative care for our rangatahi then the project is probably money well spent.

However, in addition to this "ambulance at the bottom of the cliff" and if government is truly committed to finding solutions to youth crime, then the evidence for real early intervention will stand out as a much better and sustainable social investment. Government will need to focus their/our resources further back in a child’s life and target infants, children (1-4yrs) and their parents with evidence informed parenting support and programmes to teach self-control and emotional competency.

There is a wealth of evidence that indicates that the taxpayer spend at this stage of a child’s development provides much better value for money and is more effective in preventing youth crime than waiting until some of these kids go off the rails.

If as a society (it takes a village) we fail to sufficiently meet the needs of our babies at their most impressionable and vulnerable stage of their lives, then there is little doubt that we will see some of them 16 years later in those youth justice facilities.

Bruce Cull

Cromwell

A river runs through it

Mary William’s writing (The Mix 15.7.23) encapsulated the Manuherikia valley beautifully: the geology, the history, the industry, and the communities within. Most importantly, the river, our shared taonga for today for tomorrow.

The real story was in the words left unsaid. The reminiscing of the older folks as they fondly remembered the family picnics, kids swimming, happy times. They don’t like to talk publicly about how the river is today. Neither do the old school graziers from the top end. Like their forefathers before them, they tread lightly on this land whilst warily they gaze across their paddocks to the new generation of high intensity farmers.

The ORC will do well to read between the lines when they finally sit down to set the minimum flow.

Peter Grant

Oamaru

Corner conundrum

Just like the Knox Church representatives, I was appalled to read (ODT, 18.7.23) about the "operational decision", without consultation or bothering to mention it to councillors, to stop direct access from Pitt St to George St and points leading off it, from the Knox Block northwards?

Whoever made the decision, they certainly hadn’t clearly thought through two key questions: who are all the people likely to want to drive in that direction? And which of those people are likely to come via Pitt St?

The more you think about those questions, the more you realise just how many different groups of people are likely to be negatively (and frustratingly) affected if they can no longer take the direct and quickest way to where they want to get to.

This ridiculous idea needs to be stopped before it starts.

Mike Cowell

Dunedin

Go figure

One could be forgiven for feeling some consternation at the evident decline in our universities, and indeed, our entire education system, particularly when the senior lecturer at Otago Business School cannot figure out for himself why passenger rail is not a viable option for Te Waipounamu (ODT 13.7.23)

Jerry Lynch

Mosgiel

Music and its many essential workers

I support Dugal McKinnon’s article (ODT 18.7.23). The key phrase in his argument is that musicians and music teachers and music journalists are "essential workers". What we share with other essential workers is our public and employers’ expectations that we work our wonders for the love of it, or as was proposed by the Otago University logo antagonists, that the honour of being talented in essential arts should be our sole/soul recompense. Unfortunately honour and love do not put bread on the table.

All this essential work in the arts will self perpetuate, as will the kindred arts required in the aged care and welfare sectors.

Music and arts have always survived outside institutional governance. The talents necessary for their perpetuation will continue to be innate.. It is the educational institutions which demand that their students — the essential component for their survival — dive into exorbitant financial stress, which, like the self-absorbed Oozlum bird, endanger the discipline.

Student debt makes a mockery of those who pursue an academic study of a craft and discipline that does not result in a three-figure salary for the majority of its graduates.

Dr Marian Poole

Deborah Bay

A possible, or possibly not, final word

Considering John Bell doesn’t think the Treaty of Waitangi is our founding document (ODT, 18.7.23), he has put some effort into "bleaching" it in the long-standing Pākehā tradition.

It is widely acknowledged in the modern era that the recording of history on the Treaty of Waitangi and all things Māori was significantly slanted to favour Pākehā and John Bell continues that tradition by rejecting an item on the official government history website by citing various events that were undoubtedly recorded in the same biased manner. How do you describe a history that is recorded favouring one race over another other than racist?

It is a fundamental truth that any well-written treaty or contract is a meeting of minds beyond the words in it. As it is still being debated today there is no doubt the Treaty was a failure in that respect and Māori didn’t get what they thought they signed up for. For Bell to say that Māori understood fully they were accepting the Queen's sovereignty forever, considering they didn’t understand the concept of sovereignty, is just rubbish.

As a well-worn Pākehā I am not proud to admit that Māori have been ripped off and fallen a long way short in equality with us Pākehā. Sir Robert Gillies, the last surviving member of the revered 28th Maori Battalion sums it up well. When he came back from the war he thought things would be different for Māori but to him, nothing had changed.

Peter Scott

Te Anau

Address Letters to the Editor to: Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, 52-56 Lower Stuart St, Dunedin. Email: editor@odt.co.nz