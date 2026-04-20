Letters to the Editor: national parks, vineyards and walking tracks

Historic damage at Montecillo park. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Hi David, an idea which can be our little secret

Act New Zealand leader David Seymour believes New Zealand does not need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as, "the rest of the world will drive emissions whether we do or not" (ODT 15.4.26).

I applaud your approach Mr Seymour as it gives me permission to apply your logic to my own life.

Henceforth, I have decided to stop paying tax, as my contribution to the government coffers is so minuscule it will make virtually no difference to the overall tax take.

But, shh, let’s keep it between the two of us David; after all, you and I want everyone else to keep paying their share.

J L Johnstone

Balclutha

Park and payment

The national parks in the South are great for the vitality of the region and the wellbeing of the local population but what they bring in is not reflected in what Wellington sends back for improvements which is darn near zero.

Te Anau locals had to fork out money for a cycle trail along the Fiordland National Park boundary as there is no way Doc could manage it and so we are still pushing it along relentlessly.

We also have a sizable community of retired people who like short walks. There is zero chance of any suggested Doc trails being added to the popular cycle trail.

The feeling we get from the department from Wellington is don't waste your time you will die of old age before anything happens anyway.

Since the 1980s all the money goes to biodiversity anyway no matter how futile that is. History is almost treated with contempt despite the virtue signaling.

Yes we are living in a private equity nightmare and the oil shock and climate change angst are really straining the logic of it all.

Aaron Nicholson

Manapouri

Well done

I am so impressed by the dignity and calm being displayed by Mayor Sophie Barker in the face of sustained provocation from an aggressive and apparently delusional councillor.

Her resolute insistence on protecting the protocols of local government and the safety of her council and staff from Cr Ong’s workplace harassment has been admirable.

Thank you, Madam Mayor.

Fiona Farrell

City Rise

Cut price goods

With dairy prices soaring and only 5% used in New Zealand I am quite sure the producers could cut the price in half and hardly notice a difference. It would certainly help bakers, cafes and families, and go some way to help the economy.

Lyndsey Hughes

Wānaka

Sacrificial lizards

I don't normally write letters to your paper but feel compelled to do so on this topic, after reading the pieces by existing vineyard owners and advisers.

The vintners are getting upset by the proposed Santana mine going ahead.

Surely, in the building and maintaining of the huge swathes of vineyards on the barren hills between Cromwell and Wānaka, and their subsequent spraying with whatever chemicals, there have been many lizards and other wildlife sacrificed.

What was the consenting process (local government and local iwi) for establishment of the vineyards which would, in their position on the low hills, in direct eyesight, cause a blot on the pristine, wild landscape?

This really seems to be a hypocritical case of not in my back yard.

Anne Johnstone

Glenleith

Letter seemingly gets results on track damage

I am a grateful citizen regarding a small repair job well done.

On February 11 my letter complaining about a Montecillo Park section of the Town Belt was published in this fine newspaper.

My complaint concerned a rutted, overgrown section of the track near Steep St.

It was dangerous for any walker. Weeds, some noxious, and tree branches completely covered the ruts.

I couldnt understand the logic of the Dunedin City Council people involved, opening a section of Queens Dr for recreational activity when an historic section of the Town Belt was neglected.

Approximately four weeks ago I was walking down Steep St and saw the long grass had been cut right back. Wow.

Deep ruts remained but at least they were visible. It was a joy to walk the track again.

Two weeks later, another surprise. The ruts had been filled and covered by decent gravel.

Thank you to all involved.

Jan Adams

Mornington

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