Letters to the Editor: potholes, profits and cycleways

The harbour loop track at Blanket Bay. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including using the pothole fund to conserve energy, the best use of the ORC's profits, and the Port Chalmers cycleway.

Raid the pothole repair jar, fund power saving

A plea by Scott Aronsen (ODT 15.8.24) is absolutely the right call as energy prices soar. The present behaviour of the major energy companies was anticipated by Dr Geoff Bertram and Molly Melhuish (long-time editor of Energy Watch) when Power for our Future was formed to point out to all who chose to see that the Bradford "reforms" were totally inappropriate for our country.

As with the health crisis it is obvious that market forces have not worked, and never can, and have to be replaced with community consultation and proper planning for now and the future.

Energy conservation writ large has the ability to save not only energy but also reduce transmission losses. Energy efficiency was called "Negawatts" (every watt saved is a negawatt) and one example from a 2006-7 EECA report noted that if the most used household lightbulbs were changed to compact flourescents the output of the Clyde Dam would be saved. Other examples are double glazing and wool insulation.

The other possibility Dr Bertram and Molly Melhuish introduced was progressive pricing, and an interview with both these far-sighted people would be an investment with positive consequences.

Fiddling around with flawed concepts is hurting people on so many levels. Positive initiatives that put people and our planet first are what is needed now.

Initial funding for health and energy conservation could come from the pothole fund.

Chris Henderson

Lumsden

Answers sought

It was pleasing to see the Otago Regional Council has made a $2 million profit. There are two questions I would like to seek answers to on behalf of my members and the community in general.

Was this anticipated profit taken into account when the increase in rates was introduced?

And would the ORC take notice of the way in which the DCC has looked at what is best for the community and consider using some of this profit to remove the cut-off times for Super Gold Card holders as has been done in Auckland and Christchurch.

Jo Millar

President Grey Power Otago

[ORC’s general manager finance, Nick Donnelly, replies: "ORC didn’t make a $2m profit, but achieved a surplus of $2.286m for the year as reported to the finance committee. We had budgeted for a surplus of $0.985m for the year and had forecast a surplus of $1.781m, so the majority of this result was anticipated when the LTP was set and rates increases considered."]

[ORC’s general manager planning and transport Anita Dawe replies: "The Regional Public Transport Plan ( RPTP) is currently being reviewed. That provides council with the opportunity to reconsider fare policies, including the suggestion provided by Grey Power. The RPTP will be consulted on and Grey Power can also provide that feedback through the consultation process."]

Alarming reports

I am alarmed to read the article (ODT 21.8.24) titled "Reports of hate crimes rising".

It suggests that the police have developed their own categories of hate crimes and that the police themselves define these "crimes" and record them.

If no such crimes exist in our law why are the police using manpower and resources keeping a database on non-criminal, legal incidents?

Until now I believed it was our elected Parliament who decided matters of law. If the police have gone beyond their powers in this it should be rigorously challenged.

We all need them to do more to solve actual crime.

H. Damer

Dunedin

Cycleway extension a great community asset

IT was great to finally try out the Port Chalmers cycleway to the Leith Bridge and back (which is part of the Harbour Loop ride).

As the instigator of the 2007 Fiordland Trails Trust it is amazing to see the amazing engineering involved to make this community asset, which adds a nice ambience to the whole area and highlights historic Port Chalmers and its harbour crossing water taxi/bike ferry at Back Beach.

Here is hoping the Port Chalmers business community can make something out of being not only a cruise ship destination but a local community destination/hub.

One place worth a mention is the public walkway by the public slipway/log wharf. It is on reclaimed land but planted out with native trees it is a nice spot with a great view of the harbour islands, worthy of the memory of Thomas Chalmers himself.

What a shame they couldn't revive the disused original steam era Roseneath Rail Tunnel to make the cycling grades a bit easier, but I guess that is well buried under the current highway.

Aaron Nicholson

Manapouri

