Letters to the Editor: rivers, railways and politics

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including the impending decisions about the Manuherikia River, travelling to Christchurch by plane, and two prime ministers loose in Wellington.

Picture of river paints a thousand words

As a retired farmer from Teviot Valley, I would like to respond to Gerrard Eckhoff’s very well written article in the ODT (26.7.23).

It is past time for the whole Otago Regonal Council organisation to be realistic and practical regarding the effect their impending decisions about the Manuherikia River’s minimum water flows.

For example; apparently a mere 10% of the annual precipitation in the catchment is utilised for growing food. It is alleged the river flows during the height of summer are insufficient to sustain an acceptable eco system.

This means 90% of the spring thaw and seasonally high rainfall is flushed through into Lake Roxburgh .

The solution is so obvious — just look at the accompanying photograph in the ODT.

Construct a significant dam to harvest the excess rainfall and release a consistent flow into the river to satisfy everyone.

Food production is Central Otago’s largest industry.

John Rowley

Roxburgh

Kiritapu Allan

Yes, by all means express concern and sympathy. But the label "mental health issues’’ is the new "racist’’ used to divert attention and shut down any discussion about an incident or issue.

Facts: very well paid, chauffeur-driven cars available, intelligent adult, support made available from the highest boss, Minister of Justice. Post-incident gets all the support that can be provided.

Meanwhile, people professionally diagnosed with mental health issues aren't able to get similar support from this government. Remember $2 billion has been spent with nothing to show.

Bernard Jennings

Wellington

I appreciated your caring and empathetic editorial today demonstrating concern for Kiritapu Allan. She is highly regarded by her people of Te Tai Rawhiti and many more besides.

We are all capable of making huge mistakes and especially when under duress. The difference being, most of us fly below the radar and won't be made a public spectacle of by a cruel and sanctimonious Opposition.

Let us all show kindness and understanding and allow Kiritapu the time to heal without further insults and intrusions to her private life that she may rise again as a wahine toa.

Ann Charlotte

Waikouaiti

DCC hopes to avoid being caught in hot water

After years of letting front desk staff at Moana Pool know that the showers in the ladies’ is at times scalding hot (way too hot to wash children) and being fobbed off with the quip "the temperature is within the regulated standard", it is pleasing to see that some hot water warning signs have gone up. What stopped the gaslighting of customers?

The question now is: when will this issue be resolved?

Ina Kinski

Mornington

Dunedin City community services general manager Simon Pickford responds. We can confirm replacement parts are on their way and we hope to have these installed by the end of next week.

Leaving on a jet plane

As I wait at Dunedin Airport for a flight to Christchurch, I can't help but think of Saturday's editorial (18.7.23). Though I appreciate they were probably rhetorical, I wanted to respond to some of the questions posed.

I have taken the bus on a number of occasions from here to Ōtautahi, and I definitely know how frustrating it is. This is my first time ever taking a flight between our two largest southern cities and if you were to read my council emails you'll find I initially assumed we'd be bussing. I don't own a car either and I know how frustrating our public transport system can be. I can also promise you there are people working hard to make it better.

I totally agree with what you have said, and I was really disappointed there was little mention of the South Island in the recent government review. It's absurd there isn't rail between here and Christchurch. KiwiRail needs to be willing to invest for all of us. It's up to us as a city to demand it.

Elliot Weir

Otago regional councillor

Politicians need to ring fence big 3

As happens with all political parties these days, after two or three terms at the helm they start to implode and the "emperor’s new clothes" are there for all to see. By default, the Opposition capitalises and then follows the same path. This will never change and is one flaw in democracy where parties will do anything to hold on to power even if they no longer have a madate.

The basic tenets or foundations that underpin both Labour and National are almost polar opposites and never the twain shall meet. I propose an alternative to this partisan approach.

Health, education and welfare should be sacrosanct to both parties and not used as political footballs. A law needs to be passed that forces all major players to agree on and are obliged to discuss on a regular basis those three categories. For the common good these parties need to thrash out what is best for New Zealand and how, collectively they are going to spend the public purse. Mediation may be needed until a process is ironed out, all discussions need to be made public so all can see who is genuinely concerned about New Zealanders and who continues to play football. All of the other "peripheral" political responsibilities can still be argued over ad nauseum.

I believe most of us would feel comfortable knowing the "big 3" are being prioritised, whomever is in power. Simplistic maybe, but better than the status quo

Graham Bulman

Roslyn

It’s an emergency

It has been reported that two prime ministers have been sighted loose in Wellington. Were the public warned to stay indoors while emergency services tried to control this situation?

Two PMs roaming free at the same time represent a clear and present danger to public safety. One can only hope that no members of the public suffered harm during this incident which I confidently predict will occur more frequently in the coming months

Gerrard Eckhoff

Alexandra

