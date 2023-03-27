Letters to the editor: Taieri Gorge and 'Otago 175 years'

We need attractions like the Taieri Gorge train for Dunedin. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Today's letters to the editor from readers cover topics including the maintenance of the Taieri Gorge Railway, the intolerance of Posie Parker, and the right to live as an individual.

Taieri Gorge Railway should be maintained

I've been trying to avoid writing this letter but too many people lately want the Taieri Gorge Railway gone.

I'm all for biking/cycle trails, but turning a unique/awesome railway trip into a cycle trail is not a good idea in the bigger picture, in terms of the number (or lack of) exciting/enticing Dunedin attractions.

No, it isn't profitable — just like the stadium isn't/wasn't — but you'll need to maintain the track, tunnels and bridges if it was turned into a cycle trail anyway.

Dunedin is sorely lacking in enough "fun" activities.

We need more "thrill seeking" touristy things like indoor and (commercialised) outdoor kart tracks, ATV rides, a luge/gondola (up Signal Hill?), a ropes course, harbour jet boat rides and other such examples.

The Taieri Gorge train could easily be part of the Central rail trail package.

You and your bike take the train to Middlemarch and start from there, or end the bike trip with a train ride to Dunedin. Middlemarch could also have a complementary train museum like the city does, a win for the town.

Andrew Hurren-Webster

Dunedin

Parker, park elsewhere

"Posie Parker", the British anti-LGBTQI campaigner, has brought her message of intolerance to Aotearoa.

In Melbourne she attracted dozens of neo-Nazis, strutting down the street doing Hitler's stupid sieg heil salute.

We do not need far right hate speech and bigotry in our multi-cultural, diverse, rainbow country.

And to those of you defending free speech at any cost, Prof Karl Popper, who I heard speak at Otago University in 1970, responds: "We must always be intolerant of intolerance."

Parker can park herself in Putin's repressive and violent Russia. She will fit right in.

Ewan McDougall

Broad Bay

We are all individuals

I can remember thinking clearly as a 12-year-old that I wanted to live my life as an individual. To do my own thinking and not be in thrall to an ideology or religion.

Stereotypes and role-playing were to be avoided. This stood me in good stead, particularly when I became involved in feminist and other political issues which seek the betterment of human life.

Whether or not I have reached "transcendence" (Peter Matheson, ODT 15.3.23) it is not an issue for me.

But I abhor his assumption that individuals without religion are "drifting".

Fay Lambert

Wanaka

‘ODT’ appreciated

When I arrived from the UK six months ago, one of the few things I missed was my daily national newspaper. However, I have come to appreciate the quality of reporting found in the Otago Daily Times.

Take page 7 of the March 20 edition as an example. Associate Professor Anaru Eketone's "A conversation" regarding the issue of place amongst the citizens of Aotearoa was balanced and clearly stated.

I enjoyed Paul Gorman's account of his return to his homeland, England; his observations regarding the hectic pace of UK life, contrasting with the oasis of calm to be found in a quiet corner of countryside, echo my own thoughts precisely when I return home.

Professor Ian Barber's article regarding the issue of race in relation to the recent New Zealand census was both challenging and thought-provoking.

So, what do I miss? Nothing really.

Robert Upward

Dunedin

Anniversary tabloid reminder of pioneer days

I must congratulate the Otago Daily Times for its promised advocacy for farming in the near future, but also "Otago 175 years" souvenir publication of which, for me, depicts exactly the development of this great city.

As my family were early settlers from, mainly, Scotland, and I have studied this family back to 1865 and forward to the 1950s and 1960s for 32 years, I have a real interest in the fashion of the portrayal of early Otago history.

My studies show that Cargill and his cronies, on many occasions nearly scuttled the whole settlement from their arrogance and belligerence to all of those around them toward the powers that be in Scotland and London and only saved by the real people on the street and on the countryside.

Here is my story. Alexander Duthie and his wife Jane and family arrived in Koputai, Port Chalmers in February 1846 with the Kettle survey team on the Mary Catherine, surveying the port town, recording the depths in the harbour up to Dunedin for future shipping, surveyed parts of South Otago for 11 months, on returning, building Kettle’s house plus one for his own family at 23 Stafford St, built the first wharf at Pelechet Bay, surveyed the south road to the Clutha River, then on Cargill’s request built the second wharf at the foot of Jetty St.

Cargill’s incessant outdoor church services, two to three per day, were compulsory, driving families to the country. The Duthie family removed from Dunedin to Tokomairiro plain taking with them the first cattle south of the Taieri River, building the first wooden house on the plain where they lived out their lives.

This is my opinion gleaned from many publications, files and photos over 32 years, and those who started collating the records before me in 1948. There is much more.

Alan Duthie

Clydevale

A selection of reader comments from Otago Daily Times social media platforms.

Our health is priceless

The service I work in currently literally doesn’t even exist in the new hospital plans. How many others services are being cut and will end up centralised in Christchurch? How much else are they not telling us? Time to get mad Dunedin.

Mindy Swift

Dunedin got what they voted for. Broken promises, non delivery.

Maureen Stewart

Would it not be cheaper to give Dunedin the PET scanner rather than pay to get people to Christchurch to get it?

Stop cutting back, how about the millions from consultants, should be repaid to help.

Helen Patterson

Labour MPs saying they were "bemused" by opposition to "sensible changes" and suggesting the mayor focus his attention on "more important hospital-related issues". Well, that is what he is doing, giving attention to hospital-related issues.

Brett Sinclair

Labour made promises to the people of Otago, got the votes and now making cutbacks. That doesn’t sound like politics at all.

Benjamin James

Sensible changes? Whatever. What this also tells us is Dunedin is a city that no party cares about.

Brendan Bastings

Not even the Nats after all the hot air they've vented? Surely they're not posturing and grandstanding over the hospital rebuild? Not that nice Mr Woodhouse?

Michael Gibson