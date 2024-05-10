Letters to Editor: DCC, playground, flights

The new look George St.

Literary, numeracy tests needed for councillors

Throughout the country, there seems to be huge rate rises forecast and although most councils have called for submissions to their plans it is likely that they will be ignored and the rises will proceed. Sadly, although central government is attempting savings and the general public are suffering through the cost-of-living issues, councils are making no attempt to control or cut expenses or take any austerity measures such as reducing staff.

These rate increases are also feeding inflation, which is keeping interest rates high, causing more suffering for homeowners and businesses.

What is worse is the arrogance shown by mayors, councillors and council management when it comes to the rate increases, blaming everyone else when it is clear that they lack the necessary finance skills to budget and live within their means.

Perhaps for future elections, anyone standing for a council should need to pass literacy and numeracy tests?

David Williamson

Invercargill

Hunting with the hounds

Well, well well. Dunedin City Council has seemingly got its way and totally screwed George St (ODT 4.5.24).

As it is now finished I see nothing "Georgeous" about it. It is trying to be a version of Wellington’s Cuba Mall. I am glad the council thinks businesses like no vehicles in George St. It is a nightmare for getting deliveries and any work done in any of the businesses.

Given you voted against this Mayor Radich, and given I voted for you to be mayor to change this because you were against it, is it time for you to resign? I am very sorry I voted for you. You are running with the hares and hunting with the hounds.

Lyn Meinders

Normanby

A better use for money

Regarding the installation of a playground in George St, I consider this to be a total waste of ratepayers’ money. There are a number of playgrounds for children to amuse themselves already in Dunedin. Why install one in the centre of a retail area?

Suitable in dry weather but useless in the cold, windy days to come. Likewise the seating that has sprung up in George St. No shelter from the elements so again useless, but of course these ideas have been promoted by "experts".

Decision-makers who dream up these ridiculous ideas seem to completely forget that Dunedin is a heritage city well known by tourists for its beautiful buildings, many built in the 1880s and well maintained to the delight of those who appreciate them. Capitalise on the heritage aspect of our lovely city and stop trying to tart up retail areas with pedestrian-only concepts. Not all of us can walk distances now in our declining years.

Dunedin is a Scottish city, Christchurch is a garden city and Wellington is a windy city. Dunedin is a lovely old-style city of great charm so let’s keep it as it is.

If the current council can outlay money on George St, extra money could have gone to the cable car promoters. The view over the city from the Exchange to Mornington is fabulous. Look at how well San Francisco and the Wellington cable cars continue to delight tourists and locals who patronise them. Why can’t Dunedin?

Margaret van Zyl

Dunedin

A great start but the young man needs help

I have been following with interest the young man Benjamin Paterson who is campaigning for the return of direct flights between Australia and Dunedin.

He has done an incredible amount of work and what an amazing young man he appears to be.

My question is, where are the Dunedin City Council, Dunedin Airport, and businesses that will benefit if the flights resume?

Benjamin keeps the community informed with all updates on his Facebook page and it certainly appears that those main stakeholders have been snoozing as they are all very quiet while he has more than likely been busy juggling school, letter writing, social media, conference calls, and media.

The council and airport may be working behind the scenes but would it hurt for them to show some public support?

The airport stated in a recent letter to the editor that they have been working behind the scenes for several years, yet I know of many people who messaged the airport in 2022 and 2023 to ask about the resumption of international flights, and the response was always the same, that there were no plans for direct services.

It is fantastic that the community has got behind him but maybe now as a collective we need to make contact with him to find out what we can do as a wider community to help this cause as we will all benefit from this. And it is clear that the work needs to be from us all, as it is not being driven from our leaders.

Although not everyone sees the need for direct flights it is great to see positive articles in the media about teenagers such as Benjamin.

William May

Alexandra

